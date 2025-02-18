Medical Database, Inc: Medical Database Study on Automated Clinical Laboratory Decision Support System Published in the Interactive Journal of Medical Research

The new study highlights the effectiveness of an automated system in optimizing laboratory test utilization, ensuring medical necessity verification, and streamlining payment processing.

Medical Database, Inc., a leader in providing innovative laboratory decision support tools, announces the publication of a new study on the Automated Clinical Laboratory Decision Support System (CDSS) in the Interactive Journal of Medical Research. The study, led by Dr. Safedin Beqaj (Medical Database, Inc.), Dr. Rojeet Shrestha (Patient Choice Laboratories), and Dr. Tim Hamill (University of California, San Francisco), presents an advanced laboratory decision system that significantly improves test utilization, medical necessity verification, and payment processing.

Laboratory testing plays a crucial role in clinical decision-making, influencing 70% of medical diagnoses. However, current test selection and ordering methods lack standardized decision-making tools, leading to both overutilization and underutilization of laboratory tests. LDS®, a laboratory decision system developed by Medical Database, Inc., addresses these challenges through an automated, algorithm-based platform that integrates seamlessly with Electronic Medical Records (EMR), laboratory information systems (LIM), and hospital records (EHR). LDS® automates test selection using a proprietary ranking system based on clinical relevance, medical necessity, and testing indication. It improves compliance by recommending appropriate ICD-10 codes, Local Coverage Determinations (LCD), and National Coverage Determination (NCD).

The study assessed 374,423 test orders and found that a significant number did not meet medical necessity requirements. Of these, only 47.8% met coverage criteria, while 43.73% failed due to inadequate medical necessity documentation. The study determined that if LDS® had been utilized, 96.4% of the inappropriate test orders could have been corrected based on LDS® recommendations, which would have resulted in more accurate reimbursement approvals.

"We are pleased that such a respected journal accepted our study for publication," said Dr. Safedin Sajo Beqaj, PhD, CEO of Medical Database, Inc. "This study provides straightforward evidence that there is an immediate need for a laboratory decision support system to help providers select the right test, assign the correct ICD-10 code, and meet medical necessity requirements for proper reimbursement. Our vision for LDS® is to enhance efficiency across the healthcare system, reducing unnecessary costs while improving patient care."

Medical Database, Inc., headquartered in Irvine, CA, provides advanced laboratory decision support tools that assist providers, payers, and diagnostic facilities in making evidence-based clinical decisions, ensuring compliance, and optimizing test utilization. The company's LDS® (Laboratory Decision System) aims to improve the efficiency of test selection, ordering, and reimbursement processes, contributing to overall cost-effectiveness within the healthcare system.

