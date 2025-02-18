abrdn Inc.: abrdn Launches First Active ETFs

abrdn expands passive Commodity and Precious Metal ETF suite with the launch of two new actively managed ETFs in U.S. small caps and emerging markets

abrdn Inc., the U.S. business of the global specialist asset manager, today announced the launch of two new fully transparent active ETFs, trading on the NASDAQ: the abrdn Focused U.S. Small Cap Active ETF (NASDAQ:AFSC) and the abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (NASDAQ:AGEM).

The abrdn Focused U.S. Small Cap Active ETF seeks capital appreciation by investing in a select group of high-conviction U.S. small-cap stocks, while the abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF targets total return through income and long-term capital growth, focusing on companies with strong dividend growth and solid fundamentals.

The launch marks the introduction of abrdn's first actively managed ETFs in the U.S., providing access to two of the firm's flagship investment capabilities, building upon its existing $10 billion ETF business.

The abrdn Focused U.S. Small Cap Active ETF will continue to be managed Chris Colarik, Head of U.S. Smaller Companies, and Scott Eun, Senior Investment Director. The Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF will continue to be managed by Matt Williams, Senior Investment Director, and Gabriel Sacks, Investment Director. These existing investment teams will be further strengthened by the addition of Awais Khan, CFA, Head of ETF Portfolio Management and Capital Markets as a portfolio manager to the funds.

Jim O'Connor, CEO, Americas, said: "The demand for actively managed funds has grown at a tremendous rate as investors seek higher-touch, lower cost and tax efficient strategies. These two new funds mark the first phase of our commitment to offering world-class investment solutions, combining our expertise in active management with our existing passive ETF solutions in commodities and precious metals. We look forward to engaging advisors and investors on how active management in these specialized asset classes can help diversify portfolios and improve client outcomes."

Awais Khan, CFA, Head of ETF Portfolio Management and Capital Markets, said: "U.S. small caps and emerging markets present compelling diversification opportunities driven by the market's undervaluation. As appetite for dealmaking increases, small caps in particular emerge as a prime target, trading at a discount relative to large caps, and offering significant growth potential. We are excited to build on the strong track records of the EM Dividend Fund and U.S. Small Cap Focused Fund by offering active ETFs within these niche markets, further unlocking long-term value for investors."

Notes to editors

About abrdn

abrdn is a global investment company that helps clients and customers plan, save and invest for the future. Our purpose is to enable our clients to be better investors.

abrdn manages and administers $640.5 bn of assets for clients (as of 31 December 2024).

Our strategy is to deliver client-led growth. We are structured around three businesses - Investments, Adviser and Personal - focused on their changing needs.

The capabilities in our Investments business are built on the strength of our insight - generated from wide-ranging research, worldwide investment expertise and local market knowledge.

Our teams collaborate across regions, asset classes and specialisms, connecting diverse perspectives and working with clients to identify investment opportunities that suit their needs.

As of 31 December 2024, our Investments business manages $463.0bn on behalf of clients - including insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, independent wealth managers, pension funds, platforms, banks and family offices.

abrdn.com

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, fees, charges, and expenses of an ETF before investing. The summary and full prospectuses contain this and other information about the ETF and should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus for the ETF, contact us at 1-844-383-7289 or download it from this site.

Investing in ETFs involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that the investment objective of any fund will be achieved. ETF shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. As a result, an investor may pay more than net asset value when buying and receive less than net asset value when selling. In addition, brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Fund shares are not individually redeemable directly with the Fund but blocks of shares may be acquired from the Fund and tendered for redemption to the Fund by certain institutional investors in Creation Units.

The value of a security may decline for reasons directly related to the issuer, such as management performance, financial leverage and reduced demand for the issuer's goods or services. The stock or other security of a company may not perform as well as expected, and may decrease in value, because of factors related to the company, to the industry in which the company is engaged, or to the market as a whole. The Fund is subject to the risk that the Adviser or Subadviser may make poor security selections. Funds that invest a greater proportion of their assets in the securities of a smaller number of issuers will be subject to greater volatility with respect to their investments than funds that invest in a larger number of securities. Securities of smaller companies are usually less stable in price and less liquid than those of larger, more established companies. Therefore, they generally involve greater risk.

