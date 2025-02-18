SimpliGov Appoints Garrett Sparling Chief Financial Officer to Drive Growth and Innovation

SimpliGov, a leading provider of no-code workflow automation solutions for government agencies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Garrett Sparling as its new chief financial officer (CFO). In this role, Sparling will oversee the company's financial strategy, operations, and growth initiatives as SimpliGov continues to expand its presence in the GovTech sector.

Sparling brings extensive experience in financial leadership, having previously served as CFO at AlertMedia, where he played a key role in driving strategic financial planning, scaling operations, and supporting rapid business growth. His expertise in financial management and operational efficiency will be instrumental as SimpliGov advances its mission to empower government agencies with innovative, cloud-based workflow automation solutions.

"We are excited to welcome Garrett Sparling to the SimpliGov team," said David O'Connell, CEO, SimpliGov. "Garrett's impressive track record of financial leadership, coupled with his deep understanding of scaling technology companies, makes him the ideal leader to help drive our next phase of growth."

SimpliGov has experienced significant momentum in recent years, helping government agencies streamline operations, reduce paperwork, and improve service delivery through its intuitive, no-code automation platform. With Sparling's leadership, the company is poised to enhance its financial strategies, strengthen partnerships, and accelerate its mission to bring efficiency and innovation to the public sector.

"I'm thrilled to join SimpliGov at such an exciting time," said Sparling. "The company's dedication to transforming government processes through automation is truly inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success and expansion."

SimpliGov's appointment of Sparling is the first of a number of forthcoming executive hires aimed at building an executive team with experience in scaling software businesses.

About SimpliGov

SimpliGov is the leading government workflow automation, secure digital forms, and electronic signature platform. SimpliGov empowers state and local governments to automate manual, repetitive workflows, accelerate and optimize business processes, and improve experiences for both employees and constituents. SimpliGov easily integrates with existing system infrastructures, as well as with SimpliSign, SimpliGov's no-code, easy-to-use electronic signature solution purpose-built for government. For more information, visit SimpliGov online.

For more information, visit https://simpligov.com .

