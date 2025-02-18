CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals to Present at 6th Glioblastoma Drug Development Summit

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced it will present at the 6th Glioblastoma Drug Development Summit being held February 18-20, 2025 in Boston, MA.

As part of the event, Sandra Silberman, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of CNS will give an oral presentation titled, "The Use of Traditional Chemotherapy with Activity In the Treatment of Glioblastoma: Novel Formulations of an Anthracylcine & a Taxane That Appear to Cross the Blood-Brain Barrier," on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 10:45 AM ET.

As part of her presentation, Dr. Silberman will discuss how anthracyclines and taxanes have been indispensable in the treatment of cancer. Despite advancements, anthracyclines and taxanes have not been demonstrated to cross the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) in the absence of manipulation, however Dr. Silberman will provide an overview of the Company's reformulated anthracycline and a taxane currently in development, both of which appear to have significant penetration of the BBB and activity in GBM.

The Company's lead program, Berubicin, is an anthracycline with demonstratable efficacy in Phase 1, and as previously announced in April 2024, completed enrollment with 252 patients in its potentially pivotal study of evaluating Berubicin vs. Lomustine for the treatment of GBM. CNS Pharmaceuticals expects to report primary analysis data from this study in the first half of 2025. For more information about this trial, visit clinicaltrials.gov and reference identifier NCT04762069.

Additionally, the Company is advancing TPI 287, an abeotaxane that has shown significant activity in a Phase 1b study. CNS Pharmaceuticals plans to engage the FDA and obtain feedback on the design of a study focused on the registration of TPI 287 in GBM.

The FDA has granted CNS Pharmaceuticals Fast Track Designation for Berubicin, which enables more frequent interactions with the agency for guidance on expediting the development and review process. Additionally, the Company has received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for using Berubicin to treat malignant glioma, which may provide seven years of marketing exclusivity upon approval of a New Drug Application (NDA).

About the 6th Glioblastoma Drug Development Summit

The 6th Glioblastoma Drug Development Summit is the only industry-led event bringing together 90+ experts from pharma, biotech, neuro-oncology, clinical practice, investment, and academia. With a shared goal of improving the lives of patients, this Summit will foster collaboration to advance the development of effective therapies for GBM and other CNS tumors. For more information, please visit the event website.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system.

The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

The Company's second drug candidate, TPI 287, is an abeotaxane which stabilizes microtubules and inhibits cell division, causing apoptosis and cell death. Similar to Berubicin, TPI 287 has shown the potential to cross the blood-brain barrier and treat CNS tumors. TPI 287 has been well tolerated in over 350 patients to date, including in clinical trials as a monotherapy and in combination with bevacizumab for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, neuroblastoma and medulloblastoma, as well as refractory prostate cancer and melanoma, and in tauopathy disease, which can result in dementia.

Forward-Looking Statements

