pixiv Inc.: pixiv to Host the "pixiv US Student Illustration Contest 2025" in Collaboration with BRAIN MAGIC, PIE International, and Too Marker Products to Support Young Artists Featuring Airi Pan, Crisalys, and Raita Kazama as Judges

Starting Monday, February 17th, 2025, pixiv Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "pixiv" Office: Shibuya, Tokyo; Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa) is holding the "pixiv US Student Illustration Contest 2025."

Contest page: https://www.pixiv.net/contest/usstudent2025

This illustration contest is open to students in the United States. It aims to provide a platform where young artists can showcase their work globally on pixiv, connect with fellow student creators, and receive feedback from professional illustrators.

The contest welcomes three professional illustrators as judges: Airi Pan, Crisalys, and Raita Kazama. These artists have established themselves in both the U.S. and Japanese creative industries with their unique styles and industry expertise.

A total prize pool of 5300 USD will be awarded across the College and High school categories. Three companies (BRAIN MAGIC, PIE International, and Too Marker Products) have joined as sponsors to support the initiative.

Contest sponsored by BRAIN MAGIC, PIE International, and Too Marker Products

First-prize winners in each category will receive an Orbital2 Creative Console, provided by BRAIN MAGIC, and a Copic Sketch 72 Colors Set A & Copic Sketch Book (L size), provided by Too Marker Products. All winners will also receive a copy of EYE YONEYAMA MAI, an art book featuring the works of renowned illustrator Mai Yoneyama, published by PIE International.

Additionally, a special award will be presented by PIE Comic Art. The winner will be featured in PICKUP! Creator, a series published by PIE COMICS.

At pixiv, we are dedicated to our mission to "Accelerate creativity." Moving forward, we will continue collaborating with popular works and launching initiatives to support creators around the world.

pixiv US Student Illustration Contest 2025 Overview

Contest period

From Monday, February 17th to Monday, March 24th, 2025, 11:59 pm PST

Theme (all categories)

Post your best original illustration.

Eligible participants

Open to all high school, vocational school, and college students (including graduate students) currently enrolled in an institution in the United States.

*Refer to the contest page to learn more.

¦ What is pixiv? https://www.pixiv.net

pixiv is a social networking service for creators, focused on fostering new connections through sharing creative work. It launched in September 2007 as a specialized service for posting and exchanging illustrations, manga, and novels, and operates under a philosophy dedicated to "accelerating creativity." Currently, pixiv has more than 100 million registered accounts.

¦ pixiv Inc. https://www.pixiv.co.jp

Striving to be an exciting space for users to enjoy creative activities, we provide various services to support creators, including pixiv, one of the world's largest art communities; FANBOX, which allows fans to support the activities of their favorite creators; and the 3D project VRoid.

Location: JPR Sendagaya Building 6F, 4-23-5 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa

Business: Internet Services

Established: July 25, 2005

Contact: info@pixiv.co.jp (Nishidoi and Nishida)

