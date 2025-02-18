Stabilis Solutions Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call and Webcast Date

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2025 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc., ("Stabilis" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:SLNG), a leading provider of clean fueling, production, storage, and last-mile delivery solutions for many of the world's most recognized, high-performance brands, today announced that it will issue fourth quarter and full year 2024 results after the U.S. markets close on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the Company's financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's corporate website at https://investors.stabilis-solutions.com/events. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live: 800-267-6316

International Live: 203-518-9783

Conference ID: SLNGQ424

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through March 5, 2025:

Domestic Live: 800-839-0861

International Live: 402-220-0661

ABOUT STABILIS SOLUTIONS

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of clean fueling, production, storage, and last-mile delivery solutions for many of the world's most recognized, high-performance brands. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Andrew Puhala

Chief Financial Officer

832-456-6502

ir@stabilis-solutions.com

SOURCE: Stabilis Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire