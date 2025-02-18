Mission Geo: IGSHPA Announces 2025 Annual Conference with GOAI

The International Ground Source Heat Pump Association (IGSHPA) today announced the 2025 Annual Conference will take place in Champaign, Illinois in collaboration with the Geothermal Alliance of Illinois (GOAI). This collaboration with GOAI promises to further IGSHPA's mission of supporting the growth of geothermal heating and cooling at local and national levels.

"IGSHPA is thrilled to collaborate with GOAI for our 2025 Annual Conference" said Jeff Hammond, Executive Director of IGSHPA. "This partnership underscores our commitment to advancing ground source technology at every level. The event will provide a platform for industry leaders to share insights, discuss the latest innovations, and engage in meaningful discussions that will drive the growth of geothermal heating and cooling in the coming years".

The three-day conference showcases over 50 workshops featuring industry professionals and thought leaders presenting and speaking on the most pressing topics in ground source technology and geothermal heating and cooling. Workshops are broken down across commercial, residential, industry, sales categories, including specialty highlights, case studies and panel discussions.

Over twenty prestigious sponsors are supporting the conference, including leading local, regional, national and international companies in the energy and geothermal industry. Mission Geo, an initiative of GeoExchange , is a silver sponsor and sponsor of the Thermal Energy Network (TENs) themed workshops at the conference. Mission Geo's own Executive Director, Eric Torykian will be presenting and moderating some of these workshops.

"IGSHPA is critical to the success of our industry and providing the workforce development efforts that are needed to drive our industry forward," said Torykian "We are proud to support the IGSPHA Annual Conference and are confident that it will be an incredible success."

The full agenda for the conference can be accessed here.

For more information about IGSPHA, go to https://igshpa.org/.

About IGSHPA

The International Ground Source Heat Pump Association (IGSHPA) is a non-profit, member-driven organization established in 1987 to advance ground source heat pump (GSHP) technology on local, state/provincial, national, and international levels.

