Christopher R. Christensen Joins FireFly Automatix Board of Directors

FireFly Automatix is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher R. Christensen to its Board of Directors. Christensen currently serves as the Executive Chairman of The Ensign Group, Inc., a leading provider of skilled nursing and senior living services. His extensive experience in founding and leading successful companies will be invaluable to FireFly Automatix's mission and future endeavors.

As an entrepreneur and operator, Christensen co-founded The Ensign Group, Inc. in 1999 and has played a pivotal role in its rise as the leading provider of skilled nursing and senior living services. In addition to cofounding Ensign and serving as its President and Chief Executive Officer for most of its history, he helped lead the spinoff of two other public companies and served on the Board of CTRE and The Pennant Group (where he continues to serve), further solidifying his reputation as a transformational leader in the healthcare sector.

"We are thrilled to welcome Christopher to our Board of Directors," said Andrew Limpert, CEO of FireFly Automatix. "His strategic vision and track record of fostering growth align perfectly with our mission to revolutionize the turf industry through autonomous and electric solutions."

FireFly Automatix, founded in 2010, has led the charge in advancing electric, hybrid, and autonomous technology for the turf industry. Among its groundbreaking innovations is the AMP (Autonomous Mowing Platform), an all-electric, 100-inch, 5-gang reel mower designed to redefine efficiency in golf course and sports field maintenance..

Christensen expressed his enthusiasm about joining the board, stating, "I am honored to join FireFly Automatix's Board of Directors and look forward to contributing to the company's ongoing success. FireFly's commitment to innovation and sustainability is truly inspiring, and I look forward to being part of this exciting journey."

This strategic appointment reinforces FireFly Automatix's commitment to excellence and innovation by strengthening its leadership team with seasoned experts.

==========

FireFly Automatix is an AgTech company leading out in the application of autonomous electric vehicle technologies to provide groundbreaking solutions to innovators in the golf, sports, government, and turf harvesting industries. FireFly's introduction of its Autonomous Mowing Platform (AMP) is in addition to its role as a global leader in the turf harvesting marketplace since its founding in 2010. For more information about FireFly Automatix and its leadership team, visit https://fireflyautomatix.com/.

Media Contact:

Wendy Aposhian

FireFly Automatix

385-391-5437

pr@fireflyautomatix.com

SOURCE: FireFly Automatix

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire