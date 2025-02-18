Thomas Nielsen named Americas practice leader

Cegeka, a Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle member and leading technology partner, today announced its expansion into the pharmaceutical and life sciences markets in the Americas with a dedicated Microsoft Dynamics practice. The strategic move brings the company's Microsoft Dynamics 365 expertise to the world's largest pharmaceutical market, serving pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology companies, and medical device manufacturers. The launch capitalizes on Cegeka's recent acquisition of CTG, establishing immediate local market presence.

"This expansion leverages our global financial strength, international footprint, and commitment to quality and innovation. Our family-owned business culture coupled with our strong local market presence through CTG, and our well-established technology and life sciences industry partnerships, position Cegeka to support the evolving needs of our clients in the life sciences sectors across the Americas," said Stijn Geeroms, Global Director of Business Solutions at Cegeka.

Local Leadership, Expertise, and Partners

Thomas Nielsen has been appointed Managing Director of Business Solutions in the Americas. In his new role, Nielsen is responsible for the strategic and operational leadership of Cegeka's Business Solutions business in the Americas and ensuring alignment with Cegeka's global practice to deliver consistent, high-quality service and support. Nielsen and his team bring both Microsoft Dynamics expertise and deep business and technology experience.

The team will be supported by Cegeka's Center of Excellence and Global Delivery Center Network. Strategic partnerships with Microsoft and Epista, a New Jersey-based validation specialist, ensure deep understanding of North American regulatory requirements and technical capabilities.

Innovative Solutions for the Americas Life Sciences Sector

Cegeka's Americas practice launches with solutions specifically designed to support clients in their achievement of FDA compliance, cGMP standards, and complex supply chain management:

Extensive documented business processes aligned with industry best practices

Industry-specific templates, including pre-configured options, for streamlined implementation and accelerated adoption

A project management methodology, verified by an external, independent validation party

Integrated Microsoft Dynamics ERP and Power Platform capabilities

"By uniting CTG's local insights with Cegeka's global expertise and well-established Microsoft partnership, we're positioned to address the complex challenges facing pharmaceutical and life sciences organizations," said Nielsen. "Our solutions help streamline compliance processes, centralize documentation, and automate workflows while maintaining strict regulatory compliance."

This expansion into the Americas is part of a broader international growth strategy that includes simultaneous market entry in Germany, Denmark, and Sweden.

A photo of Nielsen is available upon request.

About Cegeka

Cegeka is a leading and ambitious IT partner. Guided by the motto 'In Close Cooperation,' we strive to deliver exceptional customer focus and support more than 2,500 clients throughout their digital transformation journey.

Our comprehensive service portfolio includes Application Services, Business Solutions, Quality Engineering, Data AI, Digital Workplaces, Cybersecurity Regulatory/Compliance, and Hybrid Cloud. These services are seamlessly integrated to meet the diverse needs of our customers.

Cegeka has a global presence with offices in the Benelux, Germany, Austria, Romania, Moldova, Italy, Sweden, Greece, Denmark, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, Colombia, and India. With a workforce of over 10,000 employees, the company achieved a consolidated revenue of €1.03 billion in 2023.

Cegeka was founded in 1992 by André Knaepen, who currently serves as chairman of the board. The family-owned company is headquartered in Hasselt, Belgium, and led by CEO Stijn Bijnens.

For more information about Cegeka for pharmaceutical and life sciences in the Americas, visit Cegeka.com.

