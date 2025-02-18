Bluefin has achieved the German Banking Industry Committee's (GBIC German: Deutsche Kreditwirtschaft) Girocard certification on the Newland NPT N950 AIO smartPOS terminal. This certification enables German merchants to adopt next-generation SmartPOS devices while simplifying Girocard payment acceptance through Bluefin's TECS Engine, a global payments platform.

Bluefin's TECS Engine provides omnichannel payment solutions to Acquirers, Payment Service Providers, POS system providers, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and other merchant aggregators around the globe offering a cloud-based Payments Platform-as-a-Service, including Bluefin's payment and data security solutions, P2PE and universal tokenization.

As the leading debit card in Germany, Girocard conducted 7.5 billion transactions in 2023. With Girocard certification on the Newland N950 AIO smartPOS terminal, the German market will benefit from an open platform with access to new generations of SmartPOS devices and streamlined Girocard payment acceptance while benefitting from lower merchant service fees.

"Achieving Girocard certification for the Newland N950 AIO smartPOS is a key milestone for TECS and Bluefin, reinforcing our commitment to delivering secure, innovative, and globally adaptable payment solutions," said Anton Scheiber, International Sales Business Development Director, Bluefin. "This certification provides new opportunities for merchants in Germany, giving them access to innovative SmartPOS technology while ensuring seamless Girocard payment acceptance."

The Newland N950 is an Android SmartPOS terminal designed for seamless and secure payments across industries like retail, hospitality, and dining. Featuring a sleek touchscreen display and support for multiple payment methods including chip and PIN, contactless, NFC, and QR-code payments the N950 enhances customer engagement while streamlining transactions.

"We are excited to partner with Bluefin to bring the Newland N950 to the German market with Girocard certification," said Kazem Aminaee, International President at Newland Payment Technology. "As a next-generation SmartPOS solution, the N950 combines advanced payment technology with a flexible platform, empowering businesses to enhance their payment experience while supporting Germany's leading domestic debit card."

About Bluefin

Bluefin is the recognized integrated payments leader in encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data. Our product suite includes solutions for contactless, face-to-face, call center, mobile, E-commerce and unattended payments and data in the healthcare, higher education, government and nonprofit industries. The company's 300 global partners serve 35,000 connected enterprise and software clients operating in 60 countries. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Waterford, Ireland and Vienna, Austria. For more information, visit https://www.bluefin.com/.

About Newland NPT

Newland NPT (Newland Payment Technology) is a leading global provider of payment acceptance technology. With over 30 years' experience supplying best-in-class solutions, and working with partners in over 120 countries, Newland has successfully deployed over 100 million payment devices worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.newlandnpt.com/.

