Nitches, Inc.: InTheZone Labs, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Nitches Inc. , Enters 2025 With a Blooming Affiliate Network and Bold Expansion Plans

Nitches, Inc (OTC PINK:NICH) - In a dynamic move that's turning heads in the $6.3 trillion global wellness industry, InTheZone Labs-a wholly owned subsidiary of Nitches Inc. (OTC:$NICH)-today announced substantial growth across its TikTok affiliate program. Following a surge of over 80 new TikTok Shop affiliates (with more on the horizon via ShareASale and Awin), the company is poised to revolutionize how consumers discover high-quality nootropics, supplements, and de-aging solutions.

"We're witnessing a tidal wave of awareness and sales driven by short, authentic videos and TikTok Lives," said a company spokesperson. "The network effect of affiliates sharing real-life testimonials has already translated into thousands of views-and a robust, rapidly scaling sales pipeline."

After Valentine's Day Flash Sale on TikTok

To reward the influx of new customers exploring these breakthrough nootropics, InTheZone Labs is launching a limited-time 50% discount on its product line exclusively through the TikTok Shop. While the main website (InTheZoneLabs.com) and Amazon store are holding at standard pricing, the company sees this exclusive sale as a strategic way to build brand evangelists through the viral power of TikTok.

Amplifying on X and Beyond

Curated highlights and customer stories are now making their way onto X (formerly Twitter), creating an omnichannel marketing wave. As more affiliates join from leading networks like ShareASale, the content will ripple across Instagram, YouTube, and multiple other social platforms.

Why Nootropics Are on the Rise

Nootropic supplements and de-aging solutions are fast emerging as the new frontier of wellness. Ingredients such as lion's mane mushrooms, L-theanine, alpha-GPC, and phosphatidylserine have garnered widespread acclaim for supporting mental clarity, sustained energy, and overall cognitive function. With a forecasted upswing in the global supplement market, InTheZone Labs is uniquely positioned to educate consumers on these benefits-while tapping into an immense, underserved audience.

Key Partnership Opportunities

1. TikTok Shop Affiliates - Perfect for creators who thrive on short, high-impact videos, looking to turn viral moments into long-term revenue.

2. Amazon Shop Affiliates - Ideal for influencers capitalizing on Amazon's colossal reach and nootropic category dominance.

3. Distributors & Big-Box Retail - InTheZone Labs® is already laying the groundwork for major retail partnerships, ensuring top-tier cognitive-support supplements are accessible to a global consumer base.

Looking to the Future

As the line between wellness and technology continues to blur, InTheZone Labs sees enormous potential in harnessing social commerce platforms. "All it takes is one viral video to spark a massive wave of sales and brand loyalty," added the spokesperson. "Whether you're on TikTok, Amazon, or looking to distribute in big-box stores, this is the moment to jump in.**"

Contact Us for Affiliate or Distributor Info

Interested parties are encouraged to explore partnership details at:

https://inthezonelabs.com/distribution-affiliates/

or contact the company directly to discuss commission structures, marketing assets, and collaborative strategies.

