Sheridan, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - BlackCube Labs has launched a transformative suite of AI solutions, designed for startups and small & medium size businesses struggling to stay competitive in a fast-paced digital economy which can deliver up to 80% efficiency gains.

At a time when 67% of SMEs are fighting for survival in an increasingly tech-driven market, BlackCube Labs leverages Generative Process Automation (GPA), a powerful framework that combines virtual assistants, workflow automation, and generative AI tools. This breakthrough solution democratizes access to advanced AI capabilities, allowing businesses to automate complex processes, enhance creativity, and compete effectively with larger corporations.

The company's AI ecosystem includes a boutique consultancy and automation agency for custom AI projects, alongside:

Black Agent: a virtual assistant limited-edition (99 accounts) with premium skin included, designed to optimize workflows and automate routine tasks

Build and Scale the AI Boutique Consultancy: a live cohort-based accelerator for AI entrepreneurs, limited to 15 seats per cohort, ensuring an intimate, high-quality educational experience

BlackCube Labs' premium membership: a private, curated membership program providing access to a vetted network of generative AI experts, job opportunities, and exclusive collaborations: Expert Plan : designed for top-tier professionals looking to connect with industry leaders, receive exclusive job opportunities and participate in high-value AI projects Innovate Plan : focused on AI entrepreneurs and AI builders who seek strategic networking, educational resources, and participation in community-led initiatives.



"We're witnessing a critical moment where SMEs must adopt AI to remain competitive", says Andrea Marchiotto, CEO and Founder of BlackCube Labs. "Our mission at BlackCube Labs is to make AI adoption accessible, affordable, and effective for startups and SMEs. GPA and AI-powered agents are reshaping industries by combining automation and generative intelligence. We aim to empower businesses with tools that simplify workflows, drive ROI, and inspire creativity."

Beyond tools and automation, BlackCube Labs has built a vibrant network of over 18,000 entrepreneurs and creatives. At the heart of this ecosystem is a curated group of more than 500 members, disruptors, innovators, and AI specialists, who collaborate on groundbreaking projects and share exclusive insights into AI-driven transformation.

With the rise of agentic AI and vertical AI agents, the next evolutionary step in generative AI, businesses are moving beyond simple task automation. These autonomous AI systems can analyze situations, plan actions, adapt to changes, and continuously improve through learning. The BlackCube Labs membership ecosystem is positioned as the go-to space for professionals and businesses eager to embrace this shift.

Visit blackcubelabs.com to explore AI-powered solutions, leverage the power of Black Agent, and join the Maven Accelerator and curated membership program.

BlackCube Labs is a pioneering AI-powered boutique consultancy, automation agency, and community with a passion for generative AI, art, and emerging technologies. BlackCube Labs focuses on virtual assistants, workflow automation, and generative AI solutions to assist startups, scale-ups, and brands with scarce tech resources in integrating cutting-edge technologies, taking their productivity and creativity to a whole new level.

