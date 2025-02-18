798 Art District: When Tradition Meets Contemporary Art: 798·751 Made a Special Spring Festival Campaign

BEIJING, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of 2024, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) officially inscribed the "Spring Festival" on its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH), marking a significant step in promoting this traditional Chinese festival to global people. In response, the 798·751 Community in Beijing hosted a unique New Year celebration, The After Party of Spring Festival, that seamlessly blended tradition with contemporary art, creating a vibrant event to usher in the Year of the Snake.

The celebration invited 168 businesses in the Community to extend their operating hours and organize cultural performances, attracting over 50,000 daily visitors and generating 2.07 million yuan in daily revenue, setting a new historical peak.



The Gutian Dragon Parade in The After Party of Spring Festival



The festival's standout feature was its integration of Intangible Cultural Heritage traditions. A 79.8-meter-long "????" ( Gutian Dragon) serpentines through the industrial complex, drawing cheers from onlookers. Additionally, an 800-year-old rolling lantern dance, reimagined with modern choreography, captivated audiences as performers broke the boundaries between stage and spectators.

Another key feature of the party was a dazzling display of over 1,000 lanterns throughout the street, showcasing both traditional craftsmanship and contemporary artistic creativity. A 20-meter-long serpent lantern, symbolizing happiness and good fortune, was a particular crowd favorite. Visitors could also find their names in the "Hundred Names" lanterns to win presents, immersing themselves in the joy of traditional festivals. The surprise appearances of Song Dynasty style seller added an extra layer of excitement and delight to the evening.



Song Dynasty style seller at the After Party



As one of the National Night Culture and Tourism Consumption Agglomeration Zones, the 798·751 Community used art as a bridge to organically integrate ICH preservation, technological interaction, and commercial ecosystems. This After Party not only showcased the vibrant energy of Beijing's night economy but also redefined cultural memory through contemporary expression, paving the way for innovative paths in the heritage preservation of traditional culture and heralding a new era of cultural and artistic expression in the Year of the Snake.

