As Saudi-Algerian researchers report on the northern African country's hydrogen potential, Denmark's GreenGo Energy starts its 6 GW electrolysis hydrogen project in Mauritania. A group of Saudi-Algerian researchers underscored Algeria's ability to leverage solar energy across diverse regions, suggesting that ad-hoc programs like MedHySol and HySolThane could make the Northern African country a global hydrogen player with green hydrogen production costs as low as $4 per kilogram. "Current estimates suggest that the cost of producing green hydrogen using photovoltaic energy in Algeria ranges ...

