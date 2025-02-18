Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
18.02.2025 15:38 Uhr
Panel Built Teams With Power Built to Enhance Modular Wiring Solutions for Industrial Spaces

Finanznachrichten News

Modular wiring solutions improve efficiency, reduce costs, and streamline lighting installation for industrial environments.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2025 / Panel Built, a leading manufacturer of mezzanines and modular offices, is pleased to share we're teaming up with Power Built to bring better lighting solutions to industrial spaces. With this collaboration, we're making high bay lighting and under mezzanine lighting easier to install, more reliable, and safer for workplaces.

Modular Lighting Under Mezzanine

Modular Lighting Under Mezzanine

As industries continue to demand improved workplace lighting solutions, the combination of Panel Built's custom mezzanine designs with Power Built's advanced lighting technology provides an optimized solution for warehouses, manufacturing facilities, and large-scale workspaces. High bay lighting ensures consistent illumination in expansive areas, while specialized under mezzanine lighting addresses visibility challenges in lower-level workspaces.

A key advantage of this partnership is the use of modular wiring, which significantly improves the efficiency of lighting installation compared to traditional wiring methods. Modular wiring simplifies the process by using pre-engineered, plug-and-play connections, reducing labor costs and installation time. This method enhances safety by minimizing on-site electrical work, reducing the risk of errors, and ensuring compliance with electrical codes. Additionally, modular wiring is more adaptable, allowing for easier modifications or expansions as facility needs change.

The partnership reflects both companies' commitment to providing turnkey solutions that enhance industrial workspaces. Businesses seeking high-quality mezzanine and lighting solutions can now benefit from a streamlined procurement and installation process tailored to their specific needs.

For more information on how Panel Built and Power Built can enhance your facility, visit https://www.panelbuilt.com/

Contact Information

Elizabeth Satterfield
Marketing Manager
marketing@panelbuilt.com
8006363873

.

SOURCE: Panel Built



