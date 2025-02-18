Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Change of Name

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 18

Legal Identity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

18 February 2025

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

(formerly Invesco Asia Trust plc) (the "Company")

Change of Name

Following the Results of Scheme, Issue of New Shares and Change of Ticker to IAD announcement on 13 February 2025, the Board is pleased to announce that, with effect from 17 February 2025, the Company has changed its name to Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc.

The Company has requested that the London Stock Exchange reflect the new name with effect from 8.00am on 19 February 2025. As previously announced, the Company's TIDM (ticker) had changed to "IAD" with effect from 14 February 2025.

The Company's ISIN, SEDOL and LEI remain unchanged. Shareholders are unaffected by the change of name and new share certificates for Asia Dragon Shareholders in accordance with the Scheme will be dispatched by 28 February 2025.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Circular which can be found on the Company's website or on request from the below contacts.

Enquiries