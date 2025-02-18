Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Change of Name
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 18
Legal Identity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
18 February 2025
Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc
(formerly Invesco Asia Trust plc) (the "Company")
Change of Name
Following the Results of Scheme, Issue of New Shares and Change of Ticker to IAD announcement on 13 February 2025, the Board is pleased to announce that, with effect from 17 February 2025, the Company has changed its name to Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc.
The Company has requested that the London Stock Exchange reflect the new name with effect from 8.00am on 19 February 2025. As previously announced, the Company's TIDM (ticker) had changed to "IAD" with effect from 14 February 2025.
The Company's ISIN, SEDOL and LEI remain unchanged. Shareholders are unaffected by the change of name and new share certificates for Asia Dragon Shareholders in accordance with the Scheme will be dispatched by 28 February 2025.
Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Circular which can be found on the Company's website or on request from the below contacts.
Enquiries
Invesco Asia Trust plc
Neil Rogan, Chairman
Via Invesco Asset Management Limited
Invesco Fund Managers Limited
(Manager, Invesco Asia)
Will Ellis/John Armstrong-Denby
020 7543 3500
Invesco Asset Management Limited
(Company Secretary, Invesco Asia)
Naomi Rogers/James Poole
020 7543 3591/020 7543 3559
Investec Bank plc (Financial Adviser, Sponsor and Corporate Broker to Invesco Asia)
David Yovichic/Denis Flanagan
020 7597 4000