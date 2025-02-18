Anzeige
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Change of Name
WKN: 896716 | ISIN: GB0004535307
PR Newswire
18.02.2025 15:48 Uhr
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Change of Name

Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Change of Name

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 18

Legal Identity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

18 February 2025

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

(formerly Invesco Asia Trust plc) (the "Company")

Change of Name

Following the Results of Scheme, Issue of New Shares and Change of Ticker to IAD announcement on 13 February 2025, the Board is pleased to announce that, with effect from 17 February 2025, the Company has changed its name to Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc.

The Company has requested that the London Stock Exchange reflect the new name with effect from 8.00am on 19 February 2025. As previously announced, the Company's TIDM (ticker) had changed to "IAD" with effect from 14 February 2025.

The Company's ISIN, SEDOL and LEI remain unchanged. Shareholders are unaffected by the change of name and new share certificates for Asia Dragon Shareholders in accordance with the Scheme will be dispatched by 28 February 2025.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Circular which can be found on the Company's website or on request from the below contacts.

Enquiries

Invesco Asia Trust plc

Neil Rogan, Chairman

Via Invesco Asset Management Limited

Invesco Fund Managers Limited

(Manager, Invesco Asia)

Will Ellis/John Armstrong-Denby

020 7543 3500

Invesco Asset Management Limited

(Company Secretary, Invesco Asia)

Naomi Rogers/James Poole

020 7543 3591/020 7543 3559

Investec Bank plc (Financial Adviser, Sponsor and Corporate Broker to Invesco Asia)

David Yovichic/Denis Flanagan

020 7597 4000


