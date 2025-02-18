VetVerifi Inc. Announces $2.8 Million Seed Fundraise Led by Las Olas Venture Capital to Expand Pet Care Compliance Platform

VetVerifi Inc., the trusted platform for streamlining compliance across the pet care economy, today announced the successful closure of its $2.8 million seed funding round. The round was led by Las Olas Venture Capital (LOVC), with participation from Roo Capital and Market Square Ventures.

The company also welcomes Mark Volchek, Founding Partner at Las Olas Venture Capital (LOVC), to its Board of Directors. Volchek brings extensive experience in scaling early-stage companies, both as a founder taking Higher One to IPO and as a seasoned investor in transformative software companies through founding LOVC. Prior to founding LOVC, Mark spent 15 years as CFO, Chairman, and then CEO of Higher One, a company he co-founded in 2000, successfully steering the company through multiple rounds of venture funding and a successful IPO in 2010.

"Leading VetVerifi's seed round is an exciting milestone," stated Mark Volchek of Las Olas Venture Capital. "VetVerifi's innovative approach to verifying vaccination records tackles pressing challenges for pet service providers, veterinary practices, and pet owners. We see remarkable potential in their drive to streamline and widen access to crucial pet health data, and we are eager to support them through this next growth phase."

Spencer Cecola, Partner at Roo Capital, also highlighted the significance of the investment, saying, "VetVerifi's team and technology have the potential to transform the way pet records are managed and shared. Creating a seamless and secure system addresses a critical pain point in the industry and drives efficiency across the entire ecosystem."

David Servodidio, CEO at VetVerifi, expressed enthusiasm about the company's next growth phase: "This milestone is a testament to the trust our early customers and partners have placed in our vision and our talented team. With the backing of such incredible investors, we are well-positioned to expand our services and solidify our role as a critical partner and connector across the pet care ecosystem. Adding Mark to our Board further strengthens our ability to execute our strategy effectively."

VetVerifi's innovative B2B compliance platform offers a secure, automated solution to verify pet vaccination records and medical history between pet care providers when it's required for a specific consumer-initiated transaction, such as a dog grooming appointment. Its powerful data infrastructure powers daily health record verifications ensuring pets can freely and safely move about their communities, inviting participation from all corners of the pet care ecosystem, spanning groomers to kennels to veterinary clinics to software providers and beyond. The company has experienced significant traction, partnering with major pet care brands and service providers and achieving rapid adoption of its solutions across multiple market segments.

Founded in 2022 by Tim Ridgway, David Servodidio, and Chris Lynn, VetVerifi has already made significant strides in improving how pet care facilities ensure compliance to health and safety standards" addressing inefficiencies and creating value for veterinary clinics, pet service providers, and pet owners collectively. With the new funding, the company aims to accelerate product development, grow its customer footprint, and expand its partnerships across the pet care ecosystem.

About VetVerifi: VetVerifi Inc. is a technology company dedicated to better connecting the pet care economy, creating more pet-friendly communities and a safer world for pets everywhere. The company delivers innovative technology solutions that improve pet vaccination compliance and simplify record sharing, fostering healthier pets and stronger connections between pet owners, veterinarians, and service providers. For more information, visit www.vetverifi.com.

About Las Olas Venture Capital LOVC is an early-stage venture fund investing in B2B software companies in the Eastern US. Founded in 2016 by former entrepreneurs and headquartered in Florida, LOVC is now investing out of its Fund III and typically leads $3-7M rounds with $1.5-4M checks in businesses with early commercial signals of product-market fit (typically $200K+ ARR). LOVC's low-frequency and high-conviction investment approach (3-5 companies per year) allows them to be deeply collaborative and hands-on with the founders they partner with. For more information, visit www.lasolasvc.com.

About Roo Capital Roo Capital is an early-stage venture firm focused on high-growth software companies. Headquartered in Miami, Roo's flagship Discovery Fund targets investments across the Eastern U.S. with a selective, hands-on approach. Roo partners with founders from pre-seed to Series A, typically leading rounds with $250K to $5MM+ checks. In addition to funding, the firm provides key operational support through its Roo Growth and Roo Search teams, offering expertise across product, go-to-market, talent, and other critical areas. Founded by experienced operators and investors, Roo Capital plays an active role in scaling category-defining software businesses and fostering long-term success. For more information, visit www.roocapital.com.

About Market Square Ventures Founded in 2023, Market Square Ventures is a venture capital firm based in Knoxville, Tennessee. The firm seeks to invest in early-stage technology companies across Tennessee, the Southeast, and Appalachia. For more information, visit www.marketsquareventures.com.

