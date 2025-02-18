Case IQ Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Data Security and Compliance

Case IQ , a global provider of investigative case management software, compliance automation tools, and whistleblower hotline solutions, is proud to announce its ISO 27001 certification. This internationally recognized standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) highlights Case IQ's dedication to protecting sensitive data and upholding the highest security, privacy, and compliance standards.

Case IQ's ISO 27001 certification, along with its SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, reinforces its role as a trusted partner for organizations focused on reducing risk and securely managing their data. Achieving this certification involved a rigorous assessment of the company's information security controls, risk management strategies, and governance frameworks, demonstrating a commitment to best practices in data security.

Why ISO 27001 Certification Matters

Case IQ pursued ISO 27001 certification to reinforce its commitment to delivering secure and reliable solutions for its customers. This milestone highlights:

Commitment to Security : A robust ISMS protects customer data, intellectual property, and operational information against evolving threats.

Customer Trust and Credibility : Certification assures customers, partners, and stakeholders that Case IQ meets globally recognized standards, ensuring they can rely on its security practices.

Regulatory and Legal Compliance : ISO 27001 alignment ensures Case IQ meets key regulatory, legal, and contractual requirements, reducing the risk of non-compliance.

Enhanced Risk Management: The certification identifies and mitigates potential vulnerabilities, ensuring business continuity and resilience.

"ISO 27001 strengthens our security framework, providing a solid foundation for all teams to build upon and excel while ensuring that client data remains highly secure and protected," said Hilary Blok, Director of Information Security at Case IQ. "Our customers can trust that we are not only meeting but exceeding the expectations for security in the SaaS industry."

What This Means for Customers

Case IQ's ISO 27001 certification offer customers:

Enhanced Data Security : Confidence that their data is managed using rigorous security controls.

Transparency and Accountability : Assurance of structured, audited processes to safeguard sensitive information.

Reduced Vendor Risk : Lower exposure to third-party risks by partnering with an ISO 27001-certified provider.

Peace of Mind : Assurance that Case IQ proactively addresses potential threats and continually improves its security practices.

Alignment with Global Standards: Support for customers with their own compliance needs, such as GDPR, HIPAA, or SOC 2.

Setting the Benchmark for Security in SaaS

Achieving ISO 27001 certification, in conjunction with SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, highlights Case IQ's proactive approach to addressing cybersecurity challenges and ensuring the safety of its customers' data. This accomplishment solidifies Case IQ's position as a leader in the investigative case management and reporting market, setting it apart from its dedication to security and risk management.

As cybersecurity threats evolve, Case IQ remains committed to investing in cutting-edge security measures, providing exceptional value to customers, and fostering trust through ongoing compliance and innovation.

About Case IQ

Case IQ provides investigative case management software, compliance automation tools, and whistleblower hotline solutions. Trusted by leading companies worldwide, Case IQ's platform combines robust security, scalability, and intuitive design to empower organizations to address ethical, compliance, and risk management challenges. For more information, visit www.caseiq.com

