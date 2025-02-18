BTU Metals Corp.: BTU Drill Program Underway at Echum Adjacent to Alamos Gold, Gold Values Encountered on Hubcap Property Near Red Pine Exploration

BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU" or the "Company") (TSX:V:BTU)(OTCQB:BTUMF) announces an update on exploration efforts at its' 100% held Echum and Hubcap Projects. The projects comprise an extensive gold exploration project adjacent to Alamos Gold Inc. ("Alamos") (AGI-TSX) and also adjacent to Red Pine Exploration ("Red Pine") (RPX-TSX-V) in the active Wawa gold area of northern Ontario (Figure 1).

Figure 1: BTU's Wawa Properties and their proximity to Red Pine's Wawa Gold Project and Alamos' Island Gold District

Wawa Projects Exploration Highlights - Fall & Winter Programs

Echum Project: Completed six lines of Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical surveying in Q4 2024 over previously outlined airborne geophysical features of interest in the central part of the Echum project. Winter diamond drilling commenced in late 2024 at the Echum Project, testing targets outlined in 2023 and 2024 IP surveys. Drilling was initially commenced in late 2024 and was then restarted in early February after a break 5 separate targets were outlined from interpretation of geophysical surveys and geological data, 4 have been drilled and hole 5 is underway Core is being logged and will be sent for assay at the completion of the drill program

Hubcap & Centennial Project: Hubcap surface sampling encountered anomalous gold results up to 6 g/t au near the boundary with Red Pine (see table below) Additional assay results are pending from samples located along trend of War Eagle in the Hubcap project boundary area. The high-grade War Eagle results were reported from an area approximately 700m from the Hubcap boundary (see RPX PR, Nov 27, 2024). Table 1 outlines Hubcap surface sampling results that returned assays above 0.5 g/t Au. Figure 2 outlines the locations of the Hubcap surface sampling highlights. IP grid survey lines established in late 2024 are to be surveyed at both Hubcap and Centennial Properties in spring 2025.



Table 1: Hubcap Surface Sampling Results Above 0.5 g/t Au.

Sample ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Rock Type Mineralization Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Certificate F420502 667545 5311759 335 Silicified Intermediate Metavolcanic with Quartz-Carbonate Veining py 1% 0.685 2 - - 5.53 24B217347 F420505 666448 5311619 228 Quartz Vein Py 1-2% 1.89 0.25 - - - 24B217347 F420506 666446 5311617 228 Quartz Vein Py 1-2% 0.662 0.25 - - - 24B217347 F420508 666472 5311631 220 Quartz Vein py 3-5% 0.789 0.25 - - - 24B217347 F420559 666294 5311668 248 Quartz Vein Gn 1-2%; Cp 0.5% 0.584 70.6 0.1 2.11 0.443 24B227236 F420560 666296 5311666 251 Quartz Vein py 3-5% 0.855 0.9 - - - 24B227236 F420561 666296 5311665 251 Quartz Vein py 2-3% 6.13 1.6 - - - 24B227236 F420562 666294 5311669 251 Quartz Vein Gn 1% Py Trace 1.22 2.5 - - - 24B227236 F420563 666296 5311671 254 Quartz Vein Cp 1-2% 1.4 3.2 0.645 - - 24B227236 F420567 666063 5311126 237 Quartz Vein Cp 0.5- 1% 2.06 7.9 0.397 - - 24B227236 F420569 666384 5311452 275 Intermediate Metavolcanic with Quartz Vein py 2-3% 1.1 0.25 - - - 24B227236 F420570 666388 5311448 275 Intermediate Metavolcanic with Quartz Vein py 2-3% 1.32 0.25 - - - 24B227236 F420571 666389 5311454 270 Intermediate Metavolcanic with Quartz Vein py 3-5% 4.04 0.5 - - - 24B227236 F420573 666078 5311192 232 Intermediate Metavolcanics Py 1-2% 0.647 0.25 - - - 24B227236 F420577 666425 5311459 262 Altered Quartz Vein in Metavolcanics Py 1-2% 0.662 0.25 - - - 24B227236

**All sample values are from grab samples which by their nature, are not representative of overall gold grades of mineralized areas. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on the assay values reported in the table above. The 15 samples above are part of a suite of 86 samples collected and assayed. Assay values for the samples not reported ranged from trace to approximately 0.18 g/t gold. In the table the following abbreviations were used: Py -pyrite, gn - galena, cp chalcopyrite.

Figure 2: Hubcap Fall 2024 Surface Sampling Results Above 0.5 g/t Au.

BTU CEO Paul Wood commented; "We are excited to announce that drilling is underway again at the Echum Project. Drilling will be finalized by month end and will be logged and sampled by our highly experienced technical team. We are also pleased with the progress made at the Hubcap Project, which outlined new gold showings near our boundary with Red Pine Exploration."

Sample Preparation & Analysis

All surface samples collected are recorded with GPS locations, described, and placed in sample bags secured with zip ties with unique sample IDs. The samples were delivered to AGAT Laboratories facility in Sudbury, Ontario, and were prepared and analyzed in Thunder Bay, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta. A description of the sample preparation and analysis methods are listed below:

Samples were crushed to 75% passing 2mm, split to 250g.

Samples were pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns.

Gold analysis was carried out by 50g fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish (AGAT method code 202-551).

All samples were also analyzed using the metal package by 4-acid digest, with an ICP-OES finish (Inductively Coupled Plasma - Optical Emission Spectroscopy), AGAT method code 201-070.

A minimum of two BTU personnel were included in the assay certificate distribution emails.

Qualified Person

Bruce Durham, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About BTU

BTU Metals Corp. is a junior mining exploration company looking to acquire high quality exploration projects to add to its portfolio for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's main assets are the Dixie Halo Project located in Red Lake, Ontario immediately adjacent to the Great Bear Project, that is subject to an earn in agreement with Kinross as well as the 100% owned Echum and Hubcap gold properties in the active Wawa gold district.

