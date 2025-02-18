Advancing a Strong, Stable Internet Together: ICANN82 Community Forum in Seattle

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) will hold its 82nd Public Meeting, the ICANN82 Community Forum, from 8 to 13 March 2025 in Seattle, Washington. ICANN Community Forums provide an excellent occasion for stakeholders around the world to engage in important discussions on policies related to the Internet's naming and numbering systems, which are the backbone of a stable, secure, and interoperable Internet.

"The ICANN Community Forum provides a unique opportunity to experience the multistakeholder model of Internet governance in action-a model that is essential for fostering collaboration, accountability, and transparency across borders and that has been essential to the success and resilience of the global Internet ecosystem," said Kurtis Lindqvist, ICANN President and CEO. "ICANN's bottom-up approach ensures that as the Internet grows, it remains resilient and globally accessible."

The Forum enables diverse stakeholders-from civil society to the private sector and governments-to work together through shared decision-making. Among the topics to be discussed at ICANN82 are digital inclusivity, the expansion of the Domain Name System, and the security and stability of the Internet.

The Community Excellence Award

Continuing its tradition of recognizing outstanding community member contributions, the Community Excellence Award will be presented on the first day of the Forum. This award recognizes ICANN community members who have deeply invested in consensus-based solutions and contributed substantively to the ICANN multistakeholder model.

Registration

All attendees must register to participate. Registration is free and closes on 7 March.On-site registration is not possible. Remote participation is also available. For details, and to register, please visit the ICANN82 Community Forum website .

About ICANN

ICANN's mission is to ensure the stable and secure operation of the Internet's unique identifier systems. To reach another person on the Internet, you need to type an address - a name or a number - into your computer or other device. That address must be unique so computers know where to find each other. ICANN helps coordinate and support these unique identifiers across the world. ICANN was formed in 1998 as a nonprofit public benefit corporation with a community of participants from all over the world.

