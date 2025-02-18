LetsGetChecked, a global healthcare solutions company, announced today that the FDA has cleared its LetsGetChecked ImPress lancing device for health care professional utilization. The LetsGetChecked ImPress device is a single-use blood lancing device intended for producing microliter capillary whole blood samples, offering an alternative to traditional finger-prick blood draw.

The LetsGetChecked ImPress device won the internationally recognized Red Dot Award in Product Design for its patient-centric design. According to the LetsGetChecked ImPress Device Usability Study, 99% of participants felt no pain. The device is easy-to-use and requires minimal prep. It combines multiple steps into one action, elevating the patient experience in an often time-consuming process. The LetsGetChecked ImPress enhances sample quality and patient experience all from a single press.

"At LetsGetChecked, we are steadfast in our mission to help people live longer, happier lives and the invention of the LetsGetChecked ImPress exemplifies this dedication," said Ronan Ryan, Chief Operating Officer at LetsGetChecked. "With this revolutionary product, we can elevate the patient experience, ensure more consistent delivery of results, and ultimately, improve health outcomes."

For health care professionals, the LetsGetChecked ImPress has several advantages. It produces an optimal blood volume of up to 600ul and quality samples in a point of care setting. For patients, it represents a future where blood draws are simpler, more comfortable and more accessible than ever before.

