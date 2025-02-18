FieldPulse and CompanyCam Partner to Streamline Job Management for Trades Businesses

FieldPulse , the #1 rated field service management software, recently announced a new integration with CompanyCam , a leading photo-based communication and documentation platform built for trades professionals. This partnership enables simple job site documentation, eliminating the hassle of searching through text threads, photo galleries, or switching between apps.

FieldPulse + CompanyCam Integration



What Can the Integration Do?

The FieldPulse and CompanyCam partnership simplifies job site documentation and project management for businesses. Photos and videos are easily accessible and automatically sync between platforms, linking them to the right job, project, estimate, or invoice in FieldPulse. Using the "Take Photo in CompanyCam" button inside FieldPulse, images are captured, time-stamped, GPS tagged, and instantly synced to customer records in real time. This integration ensures customer data stays up to date across both platforms, streamlining communication, improving workflow efficiency, and enhancing team collaboration, while leveraging the power of two powerful platforms.

"We're excited to partner with FieldPulse on this highly anticipated integration. By combining CompanyCam's industry-leading job site documentation and communication capabilities with FieldPulse's robust field service management platform, we're creating a powerful solution for contractors. This integration will undoubtedly help our mutual customers to increase efficiency, improve communication, and ultimately win more jobs." - Mike Knott, Product Manager for Integrations at CompanyCam

"Field service teams rely on clear, organized documentation to keep jobs running smoothly. Our integration with CompanyCam makes it easier than ever to stay organized, improve communication, and deliver a great customer experience. This partnership is another step in our mission to simplify operations for our customers and help them run more efficient, profitable businesses." - Gabriel Pinchev, CEO of FieldPulse

Exclusive Offer for FieldPulse Users

FieldPulse users can enjoy a free two-week trial and receive 25% off their first two months when they sign up.

For trades businesses, seamless documentation isn't just a convenience, it's essential for efficiency, professionalism, and profitability. The FieldPulse + CompanyCam integration eliminates unnecessary steps, enhances team collaboration, and keeps critical job details organized and easily accessible within FieldPulse. By combining these two powerful tools, field service teams can work smarter, communicate more effectively, and deliver an exceptional customer experience.

About CompanyCam

CompanyCam is the photo-based communication tool that over 220,000 pros depend on to keep their projects running smoothly. Capture job details with unlimited photos and videos-then add them to checklists, reports, and more. Communicate effortlessly with crews and customers with every photo, video, and convo in one place.

About FieldPulse

FieldPulse is the #1 rated field service management software, offering a suite of powerful tools designed to help field service businesses streamline operations, increase revenue, and improve customer service. With FieldPulse, businesses can manage everything from scheduling and invoicing to customer communication and dispatch, all in one easy-to-use platform.

