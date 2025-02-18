Visalaw.ai Accelerates Growth With Seed Funding Led by Valor Ventures

Generative AI is transforming all aspects of legal research & legal document drafting.

Visalaw.ai, the pioneering platform transforming immigration law through generative AI, has successfully secured seed financing to accelerate its growth and innovation. Visalaw.ai is designed to enhance the productivity, efficiency, and profitability of immigration law firms by harnessing AI-powered legal research, assessment, document drafting, summarization, and visa application construction.

"We're proud to be leading the way in integrating AI into immigration law," said Josh Waddell, Co-founder and CEO of Visalaw.ai. "Our platform is built to meet the complex needs of immigration lawyers, leveraging large language models while ensuring strict attorney-client confidentiality. With Visalaw.ai, lawyers can work more efficiently without compromising security or professional standards."

Visalaw.ai Co-founder and renowned immigration attorney Greg Siskind highlighted the platform's impact: "Generative AI is a game-changer for legal professionals. Visalaw.ai is built specifically for immigration law firms, allowing attorneys to dramatically reduce the time required to research and complete complex legal documents. At Siskind Susser PC, we've seen up to a 90% reduction in time spent on drafting key filings, including 50+ page EB-1 visa petitions."

Visalaw.ai is uniquely positioned as the only AI platform with access to trusted legal publications created by the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), the national bar association for more than 17,000 immigration law firms. The platform integrates a comprehensive immigration law library, including primary legal sources and AILA's Practice and Procedures Manual ("Cookbook"), co-authored by Visalaw.ai Co-founder Greg Siskind.

"The legal industry is on the cusp of a major transformation with generative AI, and Visalaw.ai is ahead of the curve in immigration law," said Gary Peat, General Partner at Valor. "Among the many AI-driven legal solutions we evaluated, Visalaw.ai stood out due to its focused approach and its impressive adoption by hundreds of immigration law firms already. This specialization uniquely positions Visalaw.ai as the leading AI platform for immigration attorneys."

About Visalaw.ai

Visalaw.ai is a pioneering legal technology company dedicated to transforming immigration law through AI-powered solutions. Combining deep legal expertise with advanced artificial intelligence, Visalaw.ai delivers cutting-edge tools that enhance efficiency, accuracy, and productivity for immigration law firms. To learn more, visit Visalaw.ai.

About Valor Ventures

Headquartered in Atlanta, Valor Ventures leads investments in B2B AI and SaaS software companies rooted in the South. Learn more at valor.vc.

