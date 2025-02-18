Pearl Teams Up With LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA to Prioritize the Benefits of Home Performance Upgrades

New Program Will Help Homeowners Understand and Capture the Full Value of LG's High-Performance Heating and Cooling Solutions

Pearl, the national standard for home performance rating, announces a strategic relationship with LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA to help US homeowners make smarter decisions about their home's comfort and value. This collaboration combines Pearl comprehensive performance measurement with LG's advanced comfort solutions.

New Program Will Help Homeowners Understand and Capture the Full Value of LG's High-Performance Heating and Cooling Solutions

"This relationship reflects our mission to make home performance visible and valuable," said Cynthia Adams, CEO at Pearl. "When homeowners invest in high-performance heating and cooling systems, they deserve to understand how these improvements benefit their daily lives and their home's long-term value."

Through this program, LG Pro Dealers will be equipped to show homeowners how high-performance heating and cooling solutions can:

Enhance indoor comfort and air quality (Safety)

Create consistent temperatures throughout the home (Comfort)

Reduce monthly operating costs (Operations)

Maintain performance in extreme weather (Resilience)

Optimize energy usage (Energy)

"At LG, we are always striving to offer the best possible solutions to our customers," said Dustin Ketchem, Senior Business Development Manager at LG Air Conditioning Technologies. "LG has pioneered high-performance, residential heating and cooling with features like its LGRED° Technology and LG ThinQ® app connectivity. Working with Pearl allows us to demonstrate how our range of HVAC solutions contribute to overall home performance."

About LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA

LG Electronics USA's Air Conditioning Technologies business is based in Alpharetta, Ga. LG is a leading player in the global air conditioning market, manufacturing both commercial and residential air conditioners and building management solutions. From consumer and individual units to industrial and specialized air conditioning systems, LG provides a wide range of products for heating, ventilating, air conditioning, water heating, and building controls. Eleven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year, LG Electronics USA (based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.), is a North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a multi-billion global technology and manufacturing company. For more information, please visit lghvac.com .

About Pearl: Pearl is on a mission to make home performance matter. Through Pearl Score, the national standard for rating home performance, Pearl helps homeowners understand and improve how their homes perform across five key areas: Safety, Comfort, Operations, Resilience, and Energy management (SCORE). By making performance visible and valuable, Pearl empowers better decisions about buying, improving, and selling homes. As Pearl Score expands across America, it is becoming a staple in real estate transactions by helping all parties understand and value the performance differences between homes. Learn more at www.pearlcertification.com.

