Behavox, the AI insights company that transforms structured and unstructured corporate data into insights that safeguard and enhance businesses, announced an extraordinary 300% quarter-over-quarter growth in its Intelligent Archive solution for Q4 2024. This unprecedented success underscores the escalating demand for innovative, scalable, and customer-centric compliance archiving solutions as organizations worldwide continue to migrate from legacy providers.

This milestone follows the remarkable 100% growth recorded in Q3 2024, cementing Behavox Intelligent Archive as the fastest-growing archiving solution in the market. Since its launch in January 2024, the Intelligent Archive has rapidly gained adoption among financial institutions thanks to its unique combination of advanced AI capabilities, customer-focused data ownership policies, and regulatory expertise.

Key Features and Benefits

Behavox Intelligent Archive empowers organizations with:

Scalable and cost-effective compliance : Consolidating compliance tech stacks to reduce operational costs while meeting global regulatory standards such as SEC 17a-4, MiFID, FINRA, GDPR, and CCPA.

: Consolidating compliance tech stacks to reduce operational costs while meeting global regulatory standards such as SEC 17a-4, MiFID, FINRA, GDPR, and CCPA. AI-powered search and analytics : Providing real-time insights and streamlined access to critical data across over 100 communication and structured data channels, including text, audio, video, and transaction data.

: Providing real-time insights and streamlined access to critical data across over 100 communication and structured data channels, including text, audio, video, and transaction data. Integrated AI analytics environment : Enabling organizations to safely and securely leverage enterprise data for insight and revenue generation.

: Enabling organizations to safely and securely leverage enterprise data for insight and revenue generation. Customer-friendly pricing and data export options : Offering free and flexible data exports to eliminate costly extraction fees and ensure complete data control.

: Offering free and flexible data exports to eliminate costly extraction fees and ensure complete data control. Integration with Behavox Quantum: A single solution to capture, supervise, and manage all your electronic and voice communications in one place, which is performant and secure at all scales.

Executive Commentary

"This incredible growth in Q4 reflects the industry's growing recognition of Behavox as the premier choice for modern compliance archiving," said Dr. Michael McGrath, Head of Strategy at Behavox. "We are leading the industry in enabling financial institutions to achieve regulatory excellence while reducing costs and operational complexity."

The Intelligent Archive is also transforming the procurement process through the Google Marketplace, enabling organizations to simplify onboarding while benefiting from more efficient purchasing and lower costs.

"Our Q4 success demonstrates the market's hunger for Behavox's solutions that are designed as an interconnected ecosystem, amplifying value as customers adopt multiple products," stated Nabeel Ebrahim, Chief Revenue Officer at Behavox. "We are proud to deliver a solution that not only meets but exceeds customer expectations, whether in insight generation, cost reduction, operational efficiency, or business enhancements."

Upcoming Events

Behavox is also hosting roundtable discussions in New York, Toronto, and London. Explore emerging trends in compliance and data management. For more information and registration details, visit our website at www.behavox.com.

