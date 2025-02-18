Location-based Entertainment Market worth $15.33 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Location-based Entertainment Market is estimated at USD 5.47 billion in 2024 to USD 15.33 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

The LBE market refers to immersive technology-based experiences that operate from physical locations including theme parks and family entertainment centers along with arcades and museums. It integrates systems (AR/VR, projection mapping, interactive gaming) with software (content management, experience design, analytics and monitoring) and services (professional and managed) to improve real-world entertainment. These solutions enable applications in gaming along with simulation and virtual tourism and education which result in more engaging interactive experiences. Through the combination of AI and motion tracking and haptic feedback LBE creates interactive experiences that personalize entertainment beyond what traditional entertainment provides.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Location-based Entertainment Market"

150 - Tables

55 - Figures

300 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=9392821

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019-2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024-2029 Forecast units Value (USD) Million/Billion Segments Covered By Offering, Venue, and Application, and Region Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered The major players in the Location-Based entertainment market are Microsoft (US), Google (US), Meta (US), NVIDIA (US), Unity Technologies (US), Sony Interactive Experiences (US), Samsung (South Korea), Barco Electronic System (Belgium), Panasonic (Japan), Huawei Technologies (China), HQ Software (Estonia), HTC Vive (Taiwan), Niantic (US), Vicon Motion Systems (UK), Optitrack (US), Springboard VR (US), 4Experience (Poland), Hologate (Germany), Ultraleap (UK), Magic Leap (US), Shape Immersive (Canada), Camon (Argentina), Kat VR (China), Virtuix (US), Pico (US), Illumix (US), Sandbox VR (US).

Based on Application Type, gaming will hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

The Gaming segment will remain the largest market segment within LBE due to escalating requirements for immersive interactive gameplay. The gaming industry transforms into a realistic world experience through advancements that include AR/VR systems and motion tracking alongside projection mapping and AI-driven content personalization. The popularity of VR gaming arenas, interactive simulators, and esports venues continues rising because they deliver social gaming experiences with high-quality features that cannot be replicated at home.

Request Sample Pages@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=9392821

A free-roam VR system combined with haptic feedback enables players to move freely while experiencing real-time physical touch, which deepens their gaming immersion. Through projection mapping the gaming industry expands its applications by generating interactive large-scale environments that work without headsets. Cloud gaming and AI-powered customization allow games to adjust their content according to how users interact with them.

For instance, the virtual reality systems from Sandbox VR let users experience multiplayer games through full-body motion tracking and Zero Latency operates free-roam VR gaming facilities with instant physical interaction possibilities. The Japanese arcade Mazaria combines projection mapping with mixed reality features to offer customers interactive gaming between real-world and virtual environments. The technological innovations fuel expansion, which has made gaming the primary use case in LBE.

By offering, software segment is expected to hold highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Software solutions within the LBE market will experience maximum growth because businesses need enhanced solutions for managing content, designing experiences, and analyzing visitor data to optimize immersive experiences. Advanced software solutions become necessary for LBE venues when they implement AR/VR with projection mapping and AI-powered interactions to handle real-time rendering, motion tracking, and dynamic content adaptation.

The management of high-resolution visuals and interactive storytelling requires content management software to ensure smooth system synchronization. Experience design software helps create lifelike virtual worlds and custom user interactions, and operational analytics tools optimize visitor satisfaction and operational efficiency. AI-based algorithms now enable experiences that adjust according to how users interact with the system.

The Genie+ system from Disney implements AI-driven software to optimize guest experiences in real time. Holovis delivers interactive theme park attractions through its experience design platform with AI and projection mapping. Cloud-based solutions, together with real-time data analytics, drive software adoption at such a fast rate that it has become the fastest-growing segment within the LBE market.

Inquire Before Buying@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=9392821

By venue, amusement parks are expected to hold higher market share during the forecast period.

The LBE market demonstrates that amusement parks remain dominant because they offer extensive facilities and advanced technological innovations. These entertainment locations utilize AR/VR, projection mapping, AI, and interactive displays to develop unique immersive experiences that draw large visitor numbers.

Projection mapping allows operators to convert static roller coasters and dark rides into dynamic visual displays that construct meaningful stories while generating breathtaking environments. AR applications deliver interactive scavenger hunts combined with augmented storytelling features to guests while visitors can experience virtual reality attractions that provide simulated rides and immersive worlds. The ability of AI to deliver personalized guest experiences according to visitor preferences leads to enhanced satisfaction, which results in increased guest retention.

Real-time analytics and IoT systems help amusement parks control crowd movement, shortening waiting times and enhancing ride quality to improve visitor satisfaction. Universal Studios applies projection mapping in its Harry Potter rides and Disney uses AR and AI to provide customized experiences at its Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attractions. The evolving nature of amusement parks keeps them at the forefront of the LBE market through continuous innovation that fulfills customer expectations.

Top Key Companies in Location-based Entertainment Market:

The major vendors covered in the Location-based Entertainment Market are Microsoft (US), Google (US), Meta (US), NVIDIA (US), Unity Technologies (US), Sony Interactive Experiences (US), Samsung (South Korea), Barco Electronic System (Belgium), Panasonic (Japan), Huawei Technologies (China), HQ Software (Estonia), HTC Vive (Taiwan), Niantic (US), Vicon Motion Systems (UK), Optitrack (US), Springboard VR (US), 4Experience (Poland), Hologate (Germany), Ultraleap (UK), Magic Leap (US), Shape Immersive (Canada), Camon (Argentina), Kat VR (China), Virtuix (US), Pico (US), Illumix (US), Sandbox VR (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the Location-based Entertainment Market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Digitalization and Internet of Things (IoT) Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

AIoT Market - Global Forecast to 2030

IoT Middleware Market - Global Forecast to 2029

IoT Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Perimeter Security Market - Global Forecast to 2029

B2B Digital Payment Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Get access to the latest updates on Location-based Entertainment Companies and Location-based Entertainment Industry

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/location-based-entertainment-market-worth-15-33-billion-by-2029--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302378657.html