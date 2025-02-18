Oleria Achieves PCI DSS 4.0, HIPAA and ISO Compliance, Demonstrating Commitment to Building the World's Most Trusted Identity Security Platform

Compliance Certifications Strengthen Oleria's Position as an Emerging Leader in Identity Security and Access Management

Oleria, a visionary in identity security, today announced its successful achievement of PCI DSS 4.0, HIPAA, and ISO/IEC 27001, 27017, and 27018 compliance, further strengthening its ability to help enterprises manage and protect sensitive data while addressing the growing challenge of securing access and enforcing identity policies across fragmented IT environments. These certifications validate Oleria's commitment to building the world's most trusted identity security platform, ensuring organizations can meet the highest standards without sacrificing agility.

"Identity security is at the core of enterprise cybersecurity, yet traditional approaches to access management continue to expose organizations to risk," said Jim Alkove, CEO and co-founder of Oleria. "From day one, we built Oleria to deliver adaptive identity security that enterprises can trust. Achieving PCI DSS 4.0, HIPAA and ISO compliance on an accelerated timeline reflects our commitment to visibility, intelligence and control without compromising on Trust."

Bridging the Identity Security and Compliance Gap

With 80% of breaches involving compromised credentials and identity-targeted attacks rising 71% year-over-year, enterprises face mounting pressure to modernize access management while maintaining compliance. PCI DSS 4.0 enhances payment security through stronger authentication, and HIPAA mandates strict data safeguards - yet without a solid identity security foundation, organizations struggle to meet the letter and the spirit of these standards. Oleria provides security teams with the clarity and control needed to protect sensitive data and meet evolving regulatory mandates.

Rather than treating compliance as a checkbox, Oleria takes a secure-by-design approach to building its Trustfusion platform, which dramatically simplifies compliance readiness. By unifying identity governance, access posture management, and threat detection, Oleria empowers organizations to enforce least privilege, manage access dynamically, and mitigate risks across their SaaS, cloud, on-premise, and hybrid environments, securing all identities - human, non-human, and AI.

"Most startups wait years before prioritizing compliance, but we knew from the start that CISOs need solutions they can trust - without the guesswork," said Didier Vandenbroeck, VP Security and IT at Oleria. "We invested heavily in automation, enabling us to automate over 100 tests covering 80% of required controls, giving us the acceleration customers demand."

With PCI DSS 4.0, HIPAA, ISO and SOC-2 compliance, Oleria is quickly becoming the platform for enterprises who want to quickly strengthen identity security, reduce compliance burdens, and maintain continuous assurance in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.

