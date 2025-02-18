Disaster Tech Celebrates PRATUS Launch Into Microsoft Marketplace

PRATUS, an AI-powered platform for operational readiness and resilience, is now available in Microsoft App Source and Azure Marketplaces

Today, Disaster Tech announced that PRATUS, their decision-support technology, has entered the Microsoft Marketplace, a storefront offering a variety of applications for business and government cloud services. This integration allows PRATUS customers to easily access the platform on any device that supports Microsoft Teams.

Roger Coleman , President and co-founder of Disaster Tech, proudly announced, "We are excited to reach this significant milestone with the launch of PRATUS in the Microsoft Marketplace . As the only disaster management tool fully integrated within the Microsoft ecosystem through Teams and Microsoft 365, PRATUS empowers organizations to enhance business continuity, logistics, and crisis management. Our patented integration enables frictionless communication with all relevant parties, allowing seamless visualization and coordination within One Pane of Glass®."

"PRATUS's entry into the Microsoft Marketplace aligns with Disaster Tech's mission to save lives, protect the environment, and build resilient communities," said Sean Griffin , CEO and co-founder of Disaster Tech. "By bringing PRATUS into the marketplace, we can connect with a wider audience, empowering communities across the globe with decision-support technology."

PRATUS Microsoft Teams Integration for Incident Management and Training & Exercise Management

PRATUS leverages the Microsoft 365 ecosystem and Azure for reliable uptime, support for large language models, and improved security. PRATUS, with its Microsoft Teams integration, removes critical communication silos, enabling communication and collaboration across multiple organizations while simultaneously ensuring secure document sharing during any event. PRATUS supports organizations through:

Streamlined Incident Management: A centralized platform for managing incidents with decision-support technology, ensuring practitioners can confidently and rapidly manage any event.

Real-Time Information and Intelligence Sharing: Facilitate quick communication and coordination of critical information updates within the Microsoft Teams environment. Secure document storage and sharing of incident-related documents promotes collaboration while maintaining confidentiality.

Frictionless Communication: Overcome communication barriers and challenges to intelligence sharing between organizations. PRATUS's Teams integration allows multi-organizational collaboration within a single Teams tenant.

Training and Exercise Management: PRATUS provides a full suite of tools for exercise planning, execution, and management. From planning to after-action reporting, all steps of a training exercise can be accomplished within one interface.

Integration within the Microsoft Ecosystem: Leverage the tools your organization already uses, improving operational efficiency and user experience within a familiar workspace and toolset.

About Disaster Tech

Disaster Tech's mission is to save lives, protect the environment, and build resilient communities. This Veteran-Owned Small Business, certified B-corporation, and public benefit company achieves this mission through its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, PRATUS.

PRATUS is available now through the Microsoft Marketplace. Start using PRATUS today to improve your organization's operational readiness and resilience.

Contact Information

Stefanie Babb

Marketing Manager

sbabb@disastertech.com

Sean Griffin

CEO and Co-Founder

sean@disastertech.com

Roger Coleman

President and Co-Founder

roger@disastertech.com





SOURCE: Disaster Tech

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire