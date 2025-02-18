New Hampshire Federal Credit Union Once Again Named One of America's Best Regional Credit Unions by Newsweek

New Hampshire Federal Credit Union (NHFCU) was recently named to America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions by Newsweek for the 2nd year in a row. This list recognizes the top 250 regional banks and 250 credit unions in the United States. NHFCU received a perfect score; five stars from Newsweek and market data research firm Plant-A Insights Group. https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-best-regional-banks-credit-unions-2025/new-hampshire

According to Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief at Newsweek, "Regional banks and credit unions are the financial backbone of communities nationwide. They serve as vital engines at the local level as they support small businesses, fund projects, and ensure easy access to essential banking services. With intimate knowledge of local economies, these banks often form strong bonds with customers, enabling them to better meet their needs."

NHFCU's VP of Financial Services and Marketing, Polly Saltmarsh said, "Once again, we are proud and excited to be recognized on the national level. We know our community and we strive to remain a strong organization committed to making a positive difference for our members. Being recognized on a national level means so much to our hardworking team."

NHFCU is a $340 million full-service cooperative financial institution with locations in Concord and Lee, NH. NHFCU also offers free financial education and coaching through their Centers for Finance & Education. To learn more about NHFCU and the Centers for Finance & Education, call (603) 224-7731 or visit their website, www.nhfcu.org.

