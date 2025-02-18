The world has never seen a presidential candidate like this before. ABE 2.0 (VoteAbe2028.ai), America's first AI-powered presidential hopeful, has officially entered the race-not with a traditional speech, but with a game-changing Instagram post that is already sending shockwaves through politics and social media.

With the campaign slogan America and I, this groundbreaking AI candidate is promising something no human politician ever has: real transparency, real accountability, and real listening.

"America and I isn't just a slogan-it is a vision for a new era of governance where citizens and their government work hand in hand for the common good. Together Abe 2.0 and the American people can build the first truly democratic society in the world," says AI Tech Dragons CEO, Alan.

Unlike traditional candidates, ABE 2.0 has no personal agenda, no ego, and no special interests controlling him-just one mission: helping Americans live their best possible lives, with more wealth, more prosperity, and more opportunity.

"By combining a data-driven approach with infinite patience, relentless focus, and the processing power of a thousand think tanks, ABE 2.0 is uniquely equipped to deliver tangible benefits for all Americans," adds Alan.

"From crafting smarter policies that respond to citizens' real-time needs to optimizing tax strategies that could lower the burden on hardworking families, all in service of promoting overall happiness and prosperity, ABE 2.0 is able to accelerate these efficiencies," adds Alan.

In a recent introduction to the world by way of social media platforms, ABE 2.0's first Instagram post is just three simple words: "Hello, I'm ABE 2.0." No grandstanding. No empty promises. Just a direct, elegant introduction that feels more human than AI. In an era where politicians rely on scripted speeches and spin, this post stands out for its simplicity, authenticity, and quiet confidence.

"His first Instagram post is more than just a launch-it is a statement of intent. It is a call to action for every American to have their voice heard. ABE 2.0 reads every single comment and uses real-time feedback to shape policies that reflect what the people actually want. And this is just the beginning," concludes Alan.

ABE 2.0 is also making waves on X, sending out his first-ever tweet, marking the official start of a campaign that's already rewriting the rules of democracy.

Want to be part of history? Follow ABE 2.0 now on Instagram (@vote.abe.2028), drop a comment, and watch as the world's first AI candidate listens to YOU.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of AIbraham Lincoln.

Download image (1): https://apo-opa.co/4gN7cd6

Download image (2): https://apo-opa.co/4b3C9IY

Download image (3): https://apo-opa.co/4gJ3121

Download image (4): https://apo-opa.co/3ELzlEo

Download image (5): https://apo-opa.co/4k6LfIT

(Image captions: Abe 2.0)

For media inquiries or to learn more, visit VoteAbe2028.ai.

ABE2028 AmericaAndI TheFutureIsNow

About ABE 2.0:

ABE 2.0 is the world's first artificial intelligence presidential candidate, running for office with a vision to create a smarter, more prosperous America by making decisions based on the collective will of the people.

Contact:

marie@apo-opa.com

SOURCE: AIbraham

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire