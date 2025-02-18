Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - Lisa Zarzeczny, Chief Executive Officer, Elevate, her team, along with founders of the 2025 CIX Startup Award Recipients, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to promote the 2025 CIX Summit and celebrate CIX's selection of award winners.





CIX, powered by Elevate, stands as Canada's premier startup awards program and investment summit, uniting Canadian tech founders, global investors, and industry advisors. This prestigious event showcases the nation's most promising early and growth-stage tech companies, driving new investment deals and fostering innovation. Scheduled for March 26, 2025, in Toronto, the CIX Summit offers unparalleled networking opportunities, one-on-one meetings, and expert advice, featuring the highest concentration of startup executives and capital providers in Canada. Join us to connect, collaborate, and catalyze the future of technology.

