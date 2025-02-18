Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - Licensed immigration firm Shamayev Business Law has shared a comprehensive analysis of U.S. immigration changes for 2025. Their research highlights significant shifts as the nation advances towards a merit-based system. Through detailed analysis, the firm covers changes in visa processing and employment-based immigration, emphasizing how USCIS modernization and improved legal pathways are shaping the landscape for qualified professionals.





In its analysis, Shamayev Business Law identifies four key areas of development:

USCIS Modernization

The U.S. government has introduced new policies that simplify visa processes and improve pathways to permanent residency. USCIS focuses on digital tools, offering online applications and digital appointments. For visa applicants, this means faster processing times and greater transparency throughout each step of the application.

Improvements in the Green Card Application Process

Processing times for Green Card applications are expected to decrease in 2025, potentially making the process more accessible. Additionally, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders can now move directly to Green Cards without leaving the U.S.

Development of Investment Immigration

The EB-5 investor visa program now prioritizes projects that contribute to job creation and economic growth. Recent policy updates include tax incentives and business support programs aimed at fostering investment in the U.S.

Changes in Employment Immigration

"The current administration strongly supports legal immigration for highly skilled professionals," says Stanislav Shamayev, founder and leading licensed immigration attorney at Shamayev Business Law. "With increased approvals expected for employment-based visas, particularly in AI, Fintech, Science, Technology, and Blockchain sectors, experts in these fields may have more pathways available in 2025."

Employment-based immigration available paths in 2025 include:

EB-1 (Talent Visa): For individuals with extraordinary abilities in technology, science, arts, education, business, or sports.

EB-2 (Work Visa): For professionals with advanced degrees or exceptional abilities in their field.

EB-2 NIW (National Interest Waiver): For professionals whose work contributes to U.S. national interests.

EB-3 (Work Visa): For skilled professionals with bachelor's degrees and experienced workers with at least two years of training.

EB-5 (Investor Visa): For investors contributing at least $800,000 to U.S. economic growth.

About Shamayev Business Law

Shamayev Business Law Corporation is one of the largest U.S. immigration companies specializing in talent, business, and investor visas. With over a decade of experience in American law, the corporation has achieved more than 3,400 approved cases, maintaining an approval rating between 90% and 98%, depending on the visa type. Licensed across all 50 states, it deploys a dedicated team of 8 to 11 specialists for each case under the expert leadership of Stanislav Shamayev. Drawing from over 100 professionals, the company is committed to staying ahead of regulatory changes to deliver great results for clients worldwide. Shamayev Business Law offers a Complimentary Immigration Case Evaluation within 2 business days. Interested individuals can fill out the questionnaire available here.

