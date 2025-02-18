Fraxion and ZAGENO Announce Partnership to Optimize Procurement and Drive Savings in Biotechnology

Fraxion, a leading provider of procure-to-pay solutions, has partnered with ZAGENO, the biotechnology industry's largest AI-powered marketplace for lab supplies.

This powerful integration seamlessly connects Fraxion's efficient, compliant procure-to-pay automation with ZAGENO's expansive marketplace via PunchOut, providing users with a streamlined procurement experience. With access to over 40 million products from more than 5,300 global suppliers in one place, ZAGENO's marketplace will deliver unmatched value to Fraxion's biotechnology customers.

Leveraging ZAGENO's group purchasing power, Fraxion users can access exclusive, pre-negotiated discounts typically reserved for large enterprises-regardless of their size. This gives biotechnology customers a competitive edge, empowering them to make smarter purchasing decisions and drive significant savings.

With the combined capabilities of Fraxion's procure-to-pay platform and ZAGENO's marketplace, mutual customers in biotechnology can:

Enhance compliance and control : Fraxion's proactive spend controls ensure all purchases are approved and align with budget and policy, reducing financial risk.

Maximize cost savings : Gain access to preferred pricing through ZAGENO's marketplace, empowering organizations to make more cost-effective purchasing decisions.

Streamline procurement processes : Simplify and automate the procure-to-pay cycle-from requisition to payment-while maintaining visibility and accountability across the organization.

Improve efficiency: Streamline ordering workflows and supplier management by comparing offers from multiple sellers on ZAGENO, seamlessly integrated with Fraxion's user-friendly procurement platform.

"Partnering with ZAGENO is a significant milestone in empowering our biotechnology clients to streamline procurement and manage spending more effectively," said Stanton Jandrell, CEO of Fraxion. "This integration not only drives cost savings but also frees up valuable time by automating purchasing processes, enabling organizations to focus on research and innovation while maintaining full visibility and control over their spending. We're excited to deliver even more savings for our clients, ensuring each dollar spent goes further."

Jim Spang, Director of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships at ZAGENO, added, "With ZAGENO, you only need to manage one supplier, while accessing thousands of brands with consistent payment terms. Fraxion clients will enjoy discounted access to our marketplace, and we'll honor any existing discounts available through direct relationships or group purchasing programs."

This partnership between Fraxion and ZAGENO combines innovative technologies to transform the procurement landscape for biotechnology companies. Together, they will enable these organizations to streamline their procurement processes, access competitive pricing, and maintain full control and compliance-all while freeing up valuable research hours. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to empowering organizations of all sizes with the tools needed to succeed in an increasingly competitive industry.

About Fraxion

Fraxion is a leading procure-to-pay solution, delivering comprehensive spend management to mid-size companies. With over twenty years of innovation, Fraxion simplifies and automates purchasing, expenses, and accounts payable processes in one complete solution. Featuring proactive spend controls, advanced analytics, and seamless integrations, Fraxion empowers finance and purchasing teams to save time, reduce operational costs, and drive company-wide efficiency. Highly rated for ease of use, support, and functionality, Fraxion is managing over $16 billion in spend annually. Discover how Fraxion can empower your organization to unlock efficiency and savings through procure-to-pay automation: www.fraxion.biz.

About ZAGENO

ZAGENO is transforming lab supply procurement with the industry's largest AI-powered marketplace, featuring over 40 million products from 5,300+ global suppliers. Scientists, lab managers, and procurement teams rely on ZAGENO's all-in-one platform for painless lab supply procurement that optimizes budgets and enhances productivity. With automated order and delivery tracking, custom workflows, real-time spend analytics, and offloaded supplier management, ZAGENO empowers labs of all sizes to achieve full lab supply ordering automation. Explore ZAGENO's marketplace and discover how it can streamline your lab supply procurement: www.zageno.com.

