CAI Software, LLC Acquires Mar-Kov Software, a Batch Manufacturing ERP Platform

The Combined Company Supports Batch Manufacturers Across Their Entire Manufacturing Lifecycle from Raw Materials to Shipped Products

CAI Software, LLC, ("CAI" or "CAI Software"), a portfolio company of STG and a leader in industry specific enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution and supply chain solutions to manufacturers and distributors, today announced that they have acquired Mar-Kov, a leading ERP platform which supports batch manufacturers from raw ingredients to shipped products.

Founded in Ontario, Canada, Mar-Kov seamlessly connects every step of the batch manufacturing process including FDA and 21 CFR Part 11 compliance. Their leading technology helps batch processors in food, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, paint, and chemicals drive greater efficiency on the plant floor and provides critical end-to-end lot traceability.

"The addition of Mar-Kov to the CAI Software ERP portfolio adds batch processing and distribution software, enhancing our capabilities across the entire manufacturing spectrum," said Brian Rigney, CEO of CAI Software. "As we bring the companies together, we will continue to collaborate with our customers to develop functionality to serve the unique requirements of their industry."

"We're thrilled to be part of the CAI Software Team," said Alex Koves, CEO of Mar-Kov. "Together with CAI, we will continue to have a laser focus on the batch processing markets while enhancing our capabilities and reach."

Wesley Jiang, Vice President of STG added, "We are very excited about Mar-Kov joining the CAI family - Mar-Kov is focused on batch and process manufacturing software to small and medium-size companies in food, chemicals, cosmetics and related industries across North America. The addition of Mar-Kov to the CAI portfolio adds robust batch manufacturing and distribution functionality across the entire manufacturing lifecycle from raw material purchasing and formulation control, to manufacturing, and traceability. We look forward to collaborating with our combined team to drive success for our employees, customers, and partners."

About Mar-Kov

Mar-Kov is a purpose-built ERP Software that gives batch manufacturers full control, from raw ingredients to shipped products. The feature-rich applications are designed to support factory floor operations for food, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, paint and chemical manufacturers providing the insights they need to succeed. mar-kov.com

About STG

STG is a private equity partner to market leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings experience, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering with a goal to build customer-centric, market winning portfolio companies, STG seeks to create sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to existing and future stakeholders. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with world class management teams. STG's expansive portfolio has consisted of more than 50 global companies. stg.com

