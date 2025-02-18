Docomo Introduces Documo Signature: A Secure, Compliant eSignature Solution for Healthcare & Regulated Industries

Documo, a leader in digital document solutions, announces the launch of Documo Signature, a secure, compliant eSignature solution designed to streamline document workflows for regulated industries, particularly healthcare.

With Documo Signature, organizations can securely sign faxes and documents directly within the Documo platform-eliminating manual workflows, reducing administrative burdens, and ensuring seamless compliance.

"Documo Signature represents a significant advancement in how businesses manage document workflows, especially in highly regulated sectors like healthcare," said Denis Whelan, CEO of Documo. "We are excited to empower our customers with a user-friendly solution that improves efficiency while reducing operational costs."

Following a year of rapid growth-expanding to nearly 40,000 businesses globally-Documo continues to drive innovation in secure document management.

As part of its commitment to industry leadership, Documo will present on the main stage at HIMSS 2025 in Las Vegas (March 3-6), showcasing how Documo Signature helps healthcare organizations streamline compliance-driven workflows while eliminating traditional paperwork inefficiencies.

Key Features of Documo Signature

Effortless Document Signing: Sign documents and faxes securely from any device - no printing, scanning, or manual handling required.

Secure & Compliant: Meets HIPAA. SOC 2 Type II and HITRUST standards, ensuring secure, legally compliant document signing.

Seamless Integration: Integrates directly with existing document systems, enabling effortless adoption without disrupting workflows.

Unlimited Access: No feature or user gating - every signature capability is available to all users at the same price.

With Documo Signature, organizations can simplify complex workflows, enhance operational efficiency, and stay ahead of compliance requirements.

Start using Documo Signature today - visit www.documo.com to see it in action or schedule a quick demo.

About Documo: Documo is a leading provider of cloud fax and document workflow solutions, specializing in secure and compliant communications for businesses across various industries. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Documo helps organizations streamline workflows, enhance security, and achieve regulatory compliance with its suite of intuitive, cloud-based tools.

