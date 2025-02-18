Shenzhen Topband Co., Ltd.: Ecosolex Debuts in Poland at Enex2025: Unveiling All-Scenario Energy Solutions for Homes and Businesses

KIELCE, Poland, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecosolex, the innovative energy solutions brand under Shenzhen Topband Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 002139), will introduce its residential and commercial solar-storage systems to the Polish market at Enex2025 (Hall 03 Booth E05). As Topband's strategic sub-brand, Ecosolex combines cutting-edge technology with scalable energy management to address Poland's growing demand for affordable, sustainable power.

Integrated Solutions for Every Energy Need

Visitors will experience Ecosolex's full-scenario offerings:

Home Systems : Hybrid inverters (3-6kW single-phase; 5-10kW three-phase), modular low-voltage batteries, and balcony solar kits for flexible energy independence.

: Hybrid inverters (3-6kW single-phase; 5-10kW three-phase), modular low-voltage batteries, and balcony solar kits for flexible energy independence. C&I Solutions: High-power inverters (25-120kW), industrial-scale storage cabinets, and adaptable rack batteries for factories, retail hubs, and critical infrastructure.

Engage at the EcoSpark Workshop

Join live demonstrations and technical sessions to explore:

Cost-efficient designs that reduce long-term energy expenses;

Safety-focused engineering backed by global certifications;

End-to-end support from system design to grid integration.

Why Ecosolex Stands Out

With over 3,200 patents and 14 global R&D bases, Ecosolex leverages Topband's expertise in intelligent energy management to deliver reliable, future-ready solutions. The brand's vertically integrated supply chain ensures rapid deployment and compliance with regional standards.

"Ecosolex isn't just selling products-we're building energy partnerships. Our systems empower Polish homes and businesses to control costs, ensure stability, and contribute to a cleaner grid." Quote from Stanislaw Bajorski, Country Manager Poland at Ecosolex.

Visit Ecosolex at Hall 03, Booth E05 or contact info@ecosolex.com for inquiries.

