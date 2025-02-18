With reference to an announcement published by Oculis Holding. (symbol: OCS) on Febuary 14, 2025, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on Febuary 19, 2025.
|ISIN
|CH1242303498
|Company name
|Oculis Holding
|Total share capital before the increase
|48.943.700 shares
|Increase in share capital
|5.000.000 shares
|Total share capital following the increase
|53.943.700 shares
|Nominal value of each share
|1 kr.
|Symbol
|OCS
|Orderbook ID
|332930
