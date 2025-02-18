Marathon Petroleum: Investing in Our Employees

In our latest Sustainability Report, we share details about our benefits program, which is designed to attract, recognize and encourage quality performance and meaningful contributions from our employees.

Key Benefits

Health Benefits - Medical, dental and vision plans with covered annual preventive exams

Health Savings Account (HSA) - Tax-advantaged savings with a company contribution

Basic Life and Accident Insurances, Short-Term and Long-Term Disability - Provided at no cost to all employees beginning on their first day

Employee Assistance Program - Free counseling, identity protection and more

Retirement Benefits - Company-funded pension and 401(k) savings plan with 7% employer match

Paid Sick Leave - Seven days of paid time off each calendar year

Vacation - Three to six weeks paid time off each calendar year

Paid Parental Leave - 10 to 12 weeks for birthing parent, four weeks for nonbirthing parent

Adoption Assistance - Helping pay for adoption

Family Leave - Unpaid time off for certain family, personal and medical reasons

Education Reimbursement - Financial assistance for approved degree programs, certifications and licensing

Scholars Program - Competitive college scholarships for children of employees and retirees

Relocation - Relocation assistance to help make the transition as easy as possible

Giving and Volunteerism - Company match for qualified giving and volunteer incentive program

Benefit Enhancements

We recently enhanced our benefit programs in many ways to support all employees across different phases of life.

Focus on Families

Expanded our existing coverage for fertility treatments

Increased adoption assistance to $10,000 per adoption

Introduced a new surrogacy assistance benefit that reimburses up to $20,000 for qualifying surrogacy expenses

Extended paid physical recovery time for birth mothers, while continuing to provide four paid weeks of bonding time for all new parents

Mental and Emotional Well-Being

Increased to 10 free counseling sessions per issue through our Employee Assistance Program, a benefit that extends to each household member

Expanded our clinical and emotional support programs beyond expectant parents to include family building (fertility, adoption and surrogacy), post-delivery maternity care, parenting support and menopause support

Financial Well-Being

Expanded options for earning our 7% Thrift 401(k) Plan match to include qualified student loan payments, allowing employees to save for retirement by paying down student debt

Added a Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account to increase tax savings opportunities for employees with eligible childcare and/or elder care needs

