ACCESS Newswire
18.02.2025 17:14 Uhr
Orchidromance Expands Media Sharing Capabilities With Increased File Size Limit

Finanznachrichten News

GIBRALTAR, GI / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2025 / Orchidromance, an online dating platform, has significantly upgraded its media-sharing feature by increasing the file size limit for messages from 4MB to 12MB. This enhancement allows users to share high-resolution images and videos effortlessly, making communication more immersive and engaging.

Orchidromance

Orchidromance

Responding to user feedback, Orchidromance has removed the previous 4MB restriction, enabling users to send media files without compression. This means clearer, more vibrant photos and detailed videos that better capture emotions and moments-particularly valuable for long-distance connections.

Enhanced User Experience with Security in Mind

Orchidromance continues to prioritize both convenience and safety. Every shared file undergoes AI-powered verification to detect and prevent potential security threats, such as malware or harmful content. Additionally, the platform employs advanced encryption protocols to protect files during transmission and storage, ensuring user privacy and data security.

A Step Forward in Digital Dating

With this latest update now live for all users, Orchidromance reinforces its commitment to improving engagement and fostering deeper connections through innovative communication tools. As the platform evolves, it remains dedicated to providing a secure, user-friendly environment where singles can connect, share, and build meaningful relationships.

About Orchidromance

Orchidromance is a premier online dating platform designed to help people build genuine, lasting connections. With a strong focus on user experience, security, and innovation, the platform continuously integrates advanced technology to enhance communication and engagement.

Contact Information

Shannon Bruce
PR Manager
smm@orchidromance.com
14842634638

SOURCE: Orchidromance



