OneSeven Names Todd Resnick CEO, Ron Gross Moves to Chairman

Independent advisor platform OneSeven announces leadership transition following record growth in 2024.

OneSeven, a leading financial advisory firm known for its innovative approach and commitment to empowering advisors, today announces a significant leadership transition. Ron Gross, who has served as the company's CEO since its inception, has stepped down from his role to become Chairman. Todd Resnick, OneSeven's current President, has assumed the position of CEO.

This transition marks a pivotal milestone for OneSeven as the company continues its trajectory of impressive growth, expanding its advisor base by over 45% over the past two years and managing over $5.3 billion in client assets across the United States.

Under Ron Gross's visionary leadership, OneSeven has become a trusted partner for financial advisors, fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and growth. As Chairman, Gross will remain deeply involved in the company's strategic initiatives.

"Leading this company has been the privilege of a lifetime," said Gross. "Together, we've built something remarkable - an organization driven by ambition and shared purpose. As I move into my new role, I look forward to continuing to serve OneSeven by meeting with our advisors, strengthening partnerships, and leading OSV-OneSeven Venture. The road ahead is full of promise."

Todd Resnick's appointment as CEO signals the next chapter in OneSeven's journey. As President, Resnick has been instrumental in enhancing advisor experiences, successfully leading the firm's sales efforts to onboard 33 advisors and increase the firm's assets under management by over 37% over the last two years while fostering advisor growth and cultivating a strong sense of community within the organization.

"I'm honored and energized to step into the role of CEO," said Resnick. "OneSeven's success is built on a foundation of innovation and collaboration. I am committed to building on that foundation and accelerating our growth while staying true to our core values."

OneSeven remains dedicated to supporting its advisors and delivering exceptional outcomes for clients. The leadership transition reflects the company's focus on growth, innovation, and strengthening relationships within the industry.

As Chairman, Gross will play a key role in expanding OneSeven's reach, fostering strategic partnerships, and ensuring the firm remains at the forefront of the financial advisory landscape.

About OneSeven

OneSeven is a forward-thinking financial services firm committed to empowering advisors to grow their businesses and deliver exceptional client experiences. By fostering innovation and collaboration, we provide the tools and resources advisors need to navigate an ever-evolving financial landscape. With over $5.3 billion in assets under management, OneSeven is a trusted leader in the industry. Through our strategic partnership with Merchant, OneSeven offers advisors unparalleled access to resources, capital, and expertise, driving growth and operational efficiency. This collaboration connects advisors to a thriving ecosystem of over 100 top firms and 4,000+ advisors and staff, enabling them to achieve lasting success. For more information on OneSeven's advisor community and business growth solutions, visit www.onesevenadvisor.com.

