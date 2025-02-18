Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - Road Scholar, the not-for-profit world leader in educational experiences for older adults, celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2025. To mark this milestone and further its mission of inspiring adults to learn, discover and travel, Road Scholar is hosting a special FREE online keynote event with historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, and is accepting nominations for the Road Scholar Educator Legacy Award, honoring one retiring educator with the learning adventure of a lifetime.

"For 50 years, Road Scholar has empowered older adults to explore, learn and connect with the world around them," said James Moses, CEO of Road Scholar. "Beginning with our first program at the University of New Hampshire in 1975, we have partnered with thousands of colleges, universities, museums, and cultural centers around the world, and with exceptional teachers, professors, and expert instructors to provide educational experiences to more than 6 million older adults across generations. We are proud of the work we've done changing perceptions of aging, and of the educational community we've built united by curiosity, adventure and a passion for discovery."

To kick off its anniversary celebration, Road Scholar recently announced the winners of its first-ever Great Global Giveaway, which awarded seven winners the opportunity to experience an educational adventure for two on each of all seven continents. The lucky winners announced this week include Rosemary and Tom S. from Washington, who are off on an expedition to the glaciers and islands of Antarctica, while Anita and Larry N. from Tennessee will travel to Asia to dive deep into the ancient cultures of the Mekong. Elizabeth W. from Florida will experience the unique wildlife of Australia, and Noreen O. from Hawaii will head to Africa. Julie M. from, Maryland will visit six national parks in North America, Terri M. from Wisconsin will travel to Europe for a French art voyage, and Dottie P. from Colorado will venture to South America to climb Machu Picchu and learn about Incan culture. The seven lucky winners were selected from Road Scholar's entire community that included both long-time members and those who joined the mailing list in 2024.

Moving forward in 2025, Road Scholar Is Celebrating Its 50th Anniversary with several exciting new initiatives, including:

Educator Legacy Award - Road Scholar's inaugural Educator Legacy Award will celebrate one remarkable retiring educator who has left a lasting legacy in their students' lives. Designed to honor an impactful career, the award recipient will receive a $5,000 Road Scholar voucher to embark on a lifelong learning adventure of their choice. To nominate a retiring educator, complete this form. Entries close on March 31, and the winner will be announced in May, coinciding with Teacher Appreciation Week.

2025 Keynote Event: Doris Kearns Goodwin 'Leadership in Turbulent Times' - As part of its anniversary events, Road Scholar is offering a free virtual lecture by acclaimed presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin. Taking place on Thursday, April 3 this special FREE one-hour lecture and Q&A session will explore leadership during challenging periods in U.S. history. Registration for the virtual lecture is available here.

50 Roads to Learning - To honor 50 years of transformative learning adventures, Road Scholar has curated 50 unique educational adventures that reflect the depth and richness of educational travel. Each program offers travelers the chance to explore captivating destinations such as the Azores, South Africa and Egypt, uncover profound insights, and connect with extraordinary people who share a passion for discovery. The collection of 50th-anniversary programs can be found here.

"Fifty years ago, our founders set out to prove that learning has no age limit. This year, we celebrate those who have explored the world of learning and discovery with us. We look forward to inspiring older adults for generations to come with 50 more years of discovery and adventurous aging," said Moses.

For five decades, Road Scholar has pursued its mission to empower older adults through learning and redefine aging. Its educational experiences are offered virtually online, in over 100 countries, seven continents, and across the United States.

For more information, visit RoadScholar.org. Stay up-to-date on the latest news by following Road Scholar on Instagram (@RoadScholar) and Facebook.

