Antea Group Ranks #19 in Environment Analyst's Global Environmental & Sustainability Consulting Market Assessment

The report identifies the key global players in environmental & sustainability (E&S) consulting by E&S consulting revenue for FY 2023.

Antea Group USA is honored to announce we are ranked #19 in Environment Analyst's latest Global Environmental & Sustainability Consulting Market Assessment.

The report researched and curated by Environment Analyst, a leading membership community and provider of business intelligence to the global environmental services sector, identifies the leading global consultancies in environmental and sustainability (E&S) consulting sector based on their E&S consulting revenue from financial year 2023. The state-of-the-industry study provides a window into market dynamics, competitor rankings, revenue breakdowns, M&A insights and growth opportunities.

"To continue earning our place on this list year after year - despite the challenging and uncertain market - is testament to the value, expertise, and dedication that our team brings to our clients," shared Raimond Baumans, Chief Marketing Officer at Antea Group USA. "We remain dedicated to our journey to creating a cleaner, safer, more sustainable world and it's an honor to earn achievements and recognition along the way."

Also included in the list is?Inogen Alliance?with a ranking of #32. Inogen Alliance, co-founded by Antea Group in 2001 to better serve global clients, is a global network of partnering consultancies that provide multinational organizations with consistent, high-quality, and cost-effective environmental, health, safety and sustainability solutions.?Our collective ranking when combined with Inogen Alliance would put us together at #14 globally.

The report is based on data compiled for 35 of the leading international E&S consulting firms, who totalled a combined revenue of $35.3bn in 2023, and together account for 65% of the global E&S consulting market.

The latest data from the Global 35, or 'G35', leading companies featured in the report is based on their figures for the latest fiscal year end, submitted via our annual survey and verification process (and/or estimated based on publicly available annual reports and public information sources where there are data gaps). For all the G35 firms analysed, the data is based on their financial year ending in 2023 (2024 for the companies with FY ending in March).

Environment Analyst's definition of environmental sustainability consulting (E&S) is: "The provision of specialist technical, management, risk, analytics and strategic advisory services to help organizations understand, manage, and minimize their impacts to protect and enhance the environment and communities, and proactively respond to climate change, the nature crisis and associated impacts".

About Antea Group USA

Antea®Group USA is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking and multidisciplinary perspectives with technical expertise and pragmatic action, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through our work with multinational clients, our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the Inogen Alliance. Learn more at us.anteagroup.com.

About Environment Analyst

Environment Analyst is a leading membership community and provider of business intelligence to the global environmental services sector. Environment Analyst has a global membership community of over 22,000 sustainability professionals. Membership includes access to their entire market intelligence library, which features bespoke market intelligence reports, data-sets, interactive dashboards and competitor analysis profiles, plus business news and insights.

Environment Analyst also hosts networking opportunities for sustainability business leaders to come together in closed-group forums, and larger-scale in-person Sustainability Summits.

For more information about the report please contact Research & Data Manager Indre Jakaityte at indre.jakaityte@environment-analyst.com.

For more information about Environment Analyst and their membership services contact Membership Development Manager Lisa Turner at lisa.turner@environment-analyst.com or call (0) 1743 818 008.

