Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Dominiert dieses Medizin-KI-Unternehmen bald den Gesundheitsmarkt?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915246 | ISIN: US6153691059 | Ticker-Symbol: DUT
Tradegate
18.02.25
18:37 Uhr
497,60 Euro
-6,20
-1,23 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
495,10497,3019:07
495,10497,3019:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.02.2025 16:30 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Íslandsbanki hf.: Moody's Ratings affirms Íslandsbanki's A3 long-term issuer ratings with a stable outlook

Finanznachrichten News

Moody's Ratings (Moody's) has today affirmed Íslandsbanki's A3 long-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings, the A2 long-term and P-1 short-term foreign and local currency deposit ratings, and A3 senior unsecured ratings with stable outlooks on the long-term ratings the baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA.

The rating action follows the announcement from Arion Bank hf. that it has proposed opening merger talks with Íslandsbanki.

Whilst noting that the merger would be subject to approvals from the Competition Authority, shareholders and the Central Bank, Moody's says the merged entity could, "…benefit from economies of scale, resulting in improved efficiencies. We also note that the proposed merger is a large undertaking and more complex than the more modestly-sized acquisitions that both banks have previously targeted, resulting in heightened operational risks. However, these short term risks are balanced by medium term benefits, in the form of improved liquidity in the financial markets leading to lower funding costs and better market access."

Please find the release from Moody's attached:
https://attachment.news.eu.nasdaq.com/ae200881da3ae469c498f4dd69ece2a45

For further information please contact:
Investor Relations - Bjarney Anna Bjarnadóttir, ir@islandsbanki.is
Public Relations - Edda Hermannsdóttir, pr@islandsbanki.is

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.