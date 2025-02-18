Elevate: CIX Summit Honours Clio as the 2025 Innovator of the Year

Celebrating Legal Tech Transformation, Jack Newton, CEO and Founder to Accept Award

Clio has been named the 2025 Innovator of the Year by CIX Summit 's advisory board , a distinction that highlights the company's remarkable impact on the global technology landscape. The award is a centerpiece of the CIX Summit , powered by Elevate-Canada's most prominent startup awards program and investment summit. This annual event celebrates groundbreaking achievements in innovation and brings together over 500 investors, founders, and industry leaders from across North America's technology ecosystem to network, evaluate pitches, forge partnerships, and secure investments, all with a mission to drive the growth of Canadian companies.

Over the last 17 years, Clio has grown into a multi-product platform and the world's leading legal tech company. Clio has redefined how law firms operate, leveraging AI and a wide network of integrations to transform legal services-everything from client intake to payment processing and referrals. Recognized by over 100 bar associations and law societies worldwide, Clio is reshaping the future of legal practice. In July 2024, the company secured a $900M investment at a $3B valuation-the largest software funding round in Canadian history. With Gartner's projection that the global legal tech market will reach $50B by 2027, Clio is solidifying its place as a trailblazer and establishing its centaur status, by modernizing legal tech and dominating the market.

"We're deeply honoured to accept the CIX Innovator of the Year award," said Jack Newton, CEO and Founder of Clio. "This recognition reflects an exciting year for Clio but also the incredible momentum of Canadian companies making waves on the global stage-proof that Canada is the best place to build innovative, world-changing businesses. Our country is bursting with talent, and together, we're redefining what's possible in scale, ambition, and impact for Canadian tech."

The Innovator of the Year award is made possible by NACO Canada. The CIX Summit on March 26 at the Design Exchange will feature the award presentation, followed by a fireside chat with Jack Newton, Clio's CEO and Founder. Members of the CIX advisory board, will be in attendance, with representation from OMERS Ventures, Panache Ventures, Round13 Capital, Georgian, DMZ Ventures, Matr Ventures, BDC Capital, StandUp Ventures, TELUS Pollinator Fund, Venture Ontario, TMX Group, Plaza Ventures, Highline BETA, Firefly Growth Inc, Maverix Private Equity, and Communitech.

The CIX Innovator of the Year award is given annually to a Canadian company that profoundly disrupts and transforms an industry. Past award recipients include Cohere, ApplyBoard, Trulioo, Miovision, Lightspeed, ecobee, Real Matters, Wattpad, Shopify, Vision Critical and Desire2Learn.

"Clio was honoured as a CIX Startup Award recipient in 2017, and we've been inspired by their remarkable journey since," said Lisa Zarzeczny, CEO of Elevate. "Under Jack Newton's leadership, Clio has evolved from a promising startup to Canada's leading legal tech company. Their recent achievement of the largest software funding round in Canadian history, coupled with their impressive global customer base, makes it clear - they're the perfect choice for the CIX's 2025 Innovator of the Year."

CIX, powered by Elevate, will take place on March 26, 2025, at the Design Exchange in Toronto. For more information and tickets to the event, visit www.cixsummit.com .

