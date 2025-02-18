ToBetterHealth LLC: Revolutionary Nutrition App Provides Roadmap to Better Health

As food is the #1 impact on our health, it's more important than ever that we know what's in our food so we can take control of our health. BetterBites hits the App Store today to dramatically simplify the process of making healthier food choices so you can Feel Better, Look Better, and Do More!

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) "Accumulating evidence links ultra-processed foods to poor diet quality and chronic diseases " and high consumption of ultra-processed foods in the US population has " continuously increased in the majority of the population in the past 2 decades".1 As food is the #1 impact on our health, it's more important than ever that we know what's in our food so we can take control of our health. BetterBites hits the App Store today to dramatically simplify the process of making healthier food choices so you can Feel Better, Look Better, and Do More!

BetterBites AppStore Promo



The Road to Health Lies in Food Quality, Not Counting Calories

If your goal is improved health, focusing solely on calories won't get you there. Food is medicine… it can heal your body, but only if you choose wisely. That's why BetterBites focuses on increasing the quality of the foods and beverages in your diet - steering you away from processed ingredients that cause chronic & deadly diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) " An unhealthy diet is one of the major risk factors for a range of chronic diseases , including cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes and other conditions linked to obesity."2

Diseases Begin in the Gut and That's Where We Need to Fight Back

"Being an Adjunct Nutrition Science Professor and practicing Licensed Dietitian for the past 15 years, I see the harmful effects of poor food choices on the health and well-being of my patients", said Kelly Burgess, Executive Director of To Better Health, LLC and creator of BetterBites.

Healthy food strengthens the gut, builds up the body's defense system and helps protect us from disease.

Unhealthy food tears down the gastrointestinal system, weakens defense mechanisms and breeds disease.

"I wanted to take what I do on a daily basis - helping people improve their health through nutrition - to a much larger audience to help fight the epidemic of obesity and chronic disease facing the United States" said Burgess.

Eating Healthy is Hard, So BetterBites Made it Easy

We all know that eating right protects our health, but it's hard to know what's in the food we're eating - even after we've read the ingredient labels. That's where BetterBites comes in. BetterBites takes the guesswork out of eating healthier. Just scan the barcode of a food item and you'll get an easy-to-read snapshot of whether that food is good for you or not. BetterBites uses a proprietary algorithm, backed by nutrition science, to score each food item on 16 dimensions and give you a simple and clear indication of food quality. In addition to Nutrition, BetterBites also tracks Exercise, Sleep, and Stress - giving you a Personalized, One-Stop Shop for your health.

BetterBites is available now in the Apple App Store. Put the most advanced nutrition guidance to work for you today!

About To Better Health, LLC

Founded in 2009, To Better Health is a leading medical nutrition therapy practice that develops personalized solutions, rooted in science-based nutrition, to help patients overcome their unique health challenges - whether they're related to stress, work, family, or emotional pain. Kelly Burgess, Executive Director of To Better Health has over 15 years of experience in the nutrition space as a practicing Licensed Dietitian, Nutrition Science Professor, and Published Author. Kelly is passionate about helping individuals, families and the public improve and optimize their health.

