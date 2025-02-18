DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Feb-2025 / 16:33 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") Net Asset Value LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 The Company announces that as at close of business on 31st January 2025, the unaudited cum-income net asset value per ordinary share was 93.57 pence*. For more information please visit https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/en-gb/investing-with-mandg/ investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust * the net asset value per ordinary share has been adjusted for the interim dividend of 2.09p declared on 17th January 2025 and will be paid on 21st February 2025 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 31st January 2025. The ex-dividend date was 30th January 2025. All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc +44 7936 332 503 Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary

