JCDecaux ATA Saudi renews and extends its partnership with Dammam Airports Company for another 10-year period





Paris, February 18th, 2025 - JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that JCDecaux ATA Saudi has been awarded a 10-year exclusive advertising concession for King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, as well as for the Al-Ahsa International Airport, and Al Qaisumah International Airport, operated by Dammam Airports Company (DACO), following a competitive tender process.

This new advertising contract will further strengthen the partnership between JCDecaux ATA Saudi and DACO, renewing the operations that have been managed at Dammam King Fahd International Airport, Al-Ahsa International Airport and Al Qaisumah International Airport since 2010. To serve DACO's growth objectives and to enhance the passenger experience, JCDecaux will roll out an upgraded media plan in 2025 based on the latest international airport standards, with best-in-class quality, driven by digitisation and data-driven solutions. JCDecaux will deliver new interior and exterior landmark displays, iconic digital furniture and innovative technologies. JCDecaux will focus on providing higher value per site, greater brand impact and visual harmony to enhance the passenger experience.

Against the backdrop of JCDecaux's 2030 ESG roadmap and Net Zero Carbon Strategy by 2050, JCDecaux ATA Saudi will focus on energy efficient technologies, purchasing of 100% renewable electricity, and brand-safe solutions.

As the third largest airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with more than 10 million passengers each year, King Fahd International Airport is one of the largest airports in the world, covering 776 km², and providing connections to 65 global destinations. It was the first airport in Saudi Arabia to offer duty-free stores, with a selection of luxury goods. Located in the arrivals area, the retail offer also includes restaurants, cafes, and banks, providing an engaging passenger experience in a premium environment.

Eng. Mohammed Ali Al Hassany, CEO of DACO, said: "At DACO, we are committed to transforming our airports that enhance the passenger journey while providing exceptional opportunities for brands. Our renewed partnership with JCDecaux ATA Saudi marks a significant step in this direction, bringing cutting-edge digital solutions and iconic media displays to King Fahd International Airport, Al-Ahsa International Airport, and Al Qaisumah International Airport. This collaboration aligns with our vision to create a seamless, engaging, and premium airport experience. By leveraging JCDecaux's global expertise and commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence, we are confident that this partnership will set new benchmarks in airport advertising and further position our airports as key gateways in the region."

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: "We are delighted to continue our partnership with DACO and to renew our presence at Dammam King Fahd International Airport, Al-Ahsa International Airport and Al Qaisumah International Airport. This new contract is a recognition of JCDecaux's expertise in delivering innovative and high-quality solutions for advertisers. Our commitment to excellence and to providing best-in-class service is at the heart of our enduring partnership, and we are proud that this has been recognised by DACO. We will work to provide landmark and premium media and deploy new digital solutions, that will transform the airport environment, enhancing the passenger experience and maximising value. Working with DACO, we will provide a powerful platform for advertisers, promoting growth and innovation over the next decade."

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2023 revenue: €3,570.0m (a) - H1 2024 revenue: €1,807.6m (a)

- H1 2024 revenue: €1,807.6m N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,056,833 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,918 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,650 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux's Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.8/5), CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (13.7), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (630,196 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 258 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (319,081 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (85,743 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (708,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (165,292 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (91,682 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (25,337 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (21,300 advertising panels)

(a)Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

Join us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 - albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com