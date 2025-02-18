Anzeige
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
Tradegate
14.02.25
10:25 Uhr
20,200 Euro
+0,300
+1,51 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Albertsons Safeway Inc.: Albertsons Companies' Shaw's and Star Market Division Raised $40,000 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston in Sacking Hunger Program

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2025 / With the generosity of customers and team members, Albertsons Companies' Shaw's and Star Market division raised $40,000 to help the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston address food insecurity in this year's Sacking Hunger donation program. In addition to the donations made, PepsiCo and the Shaw's & Star Market Foundation's Nourishing Neighbors initiative donated $1,000 for every New England sack this football season. Recently, we were joined by 98.5 The Sports Hub play-by-play broadcaster, Bob Socci, as we presented our friends at the Boys & Girls Club with a donation check for $40,000.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Safeway Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Safeway Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-safeway-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Safeway Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.