Albertsons Safeway Inc.: Albertsons Companies' Shaw's and Star Market Division Raised $40,000 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston in Sacking Hunger Program

With the generosity of customers and team members, Albertsons Companies' Shaw's and Star Market division raised $40,000 to help the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston address food insecurity in this year's Sacking Hunger donation program. In addition to the donations made, PepsiCo and the Shaw's & Star Market Foundation's Nourishing Neighbors initiative donated $1,000 for every New England sack this football season. Recently, we were joined by 98.5 The Sports Hub play-by-play broadcaster, Bob Socci, as we presented our friends at the Boys & Girls Club with a donation check for $40,000.

