Big Path Capital ("Big Path"), impact investing's investment bank, announces the 2025 MO 100 Top Impact CEO Ranking. The list recognizes 100 top executives who are building positive social and environmental impact at high-growth companies. The 2025 MO 100 awardees demonstrate the value and opportunity found in a stakeholder-focused business model that benefits shareholders as well as workers, customers, communities, and the environment. See the full 2025 MO 100 ranking here.

By highlighting these dynamic leaders who are shaping a more regenerative and inclusive economy, the 2025 MO 100 provides inspiration and validation for other businesses. This year's honorees have shown higher revenue growth than in prior years, indicating the growing momentum for companies that embed impact and purpose into their operations.

The 2025 MO 100 ranking reflects the range of business sectors and sizes where leaders are using business as a force for good and creating strong financial returns. The leaders named to the 2025 MO 100 represent companies from across the United States, as well as Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and India. They cover a range of industries including renewable energy, financial services, manufacturing, real estate, consumer products, and life sciences and healthcare. The list includes 71 Certified B Corporations, 9 companies that are Certified Fair Trade, and 8 that are 1% for the Planet members organizations and certifications that reflect their commitment to positive social and environmental impact.

"The MO 100 Top Impact CEO Ranking celebrates leaders who are leveraging the engine of capitalism to create shared prosperity," said Michael Whelchel, Founder and CEO of Big Path, which assists purpose-driven companies and private equity funds in raising capital and company exits. "These CEOs are the real catalysts and agents of change driving the most dynamic segment of the economy. The MO 100 Top Impact CEOs champion a new vision of capitalism, demonstrating that every transaction represents an opportunity to create positive outcomes for all stakeholders.?"

The honorees will be recognized at the MO 100 Awards Gala at the 2025 MO CEO Summit, set for April 21-23, 2025, in Asheville, North Carolina. The event will gather 200 purpose-driven CEOs for panels, deep networking, and other activities.

