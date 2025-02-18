DwyerOmega Launches New Website to Enhance User Experience and Accessibility

DwyerOmega, a leader in sensing and measurement technologies, announced today the launch of its newly redesigned website, dwyeromega.com. This new site marks the latest milestone for a company with an expansive and growing portfolio of brands serving professionals with sensor, automation, and monitoring solutions across a multitude of industrial and scientific markets.

DwyerOmega Website Launch

DwyerOmega logo above 3 screens showing pages from the new DwyerOmega website.

The new platform is designed to improve user experience, with advanced features tailored to help users quickly and efficiently find the right solution for their application. Key enhancements include an intuitive menu structure, enhanced filtering to easily browse and compare products based on key specifications, enhanced search functionality, and the ability to compare products via a single point of access for multiple brands within the DwyerOmega portfolio.

"We understand that selecting the right sensing solutions for scientific and industrial applications can be complex, and we are committed to making that process as easy as possible for our customers," remarked Tim Howlett, Vice President of Customer Experience and Marketing for DwyerOmega. "Our new website reflects our dedication to empowering those who are improving the world, one measurement at a time."

Customers and industry professionals are encouraged to explore the new site and discover how DwyerOmega continues to set the standard in sensor technology for critical applications in manufacturing, automation, energy, and science.

DwyerOmega is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative sensors and instrumentation solutions for indoor environmental quality (IEQ), building automation, process, and environmental markets. DwyerOmega has a global footprint and serves its market through brands including Dwyer Instruments, Omega Engineering, Process Sensing Technologies (PST), Automated Components Inc. (ACI), Miljoco, Weiss Instruments, Universal Flow Monitors (UFM), Love Controls, Mercoid, WE Anderson, and Proximity. To learn more about DwyerOmega, visit www.dwyeromega.com

SOURCE: DwyerOmega

